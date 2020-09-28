Hoping 2020 does a 'Rahul Tewatia': RR change Twitter bio

September 28, 2020 16:30 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rajasthan Royals/Twitter

Acknowledging the heroics of Rahul Tewatia against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals changed its Twitter bio to pay tribute to the 27-year-old all-rounder.

Tewatia, who was struggling to find his feet against Kings XI Punjab, went on to smash five sixes in an over as Rajasthan chased 224 against Punjab to gain a victory by four wickets on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Rajasthan Royals' new Twitter bio now reads -- 'Hoping 2020 does a Rahul Tewatia'.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen people stuck indoors this year and the global impact economically has been terrible, to say the least.

Rajasthan Royals chased down a total of 224 to beat KXIP by four wickets on Sunday. For the Royals, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, and Rahul Tewatia all made 50 plus scores to give their team victory by four wickets.

Tewatia came out to bat at number four and he was struggling at one stage. However, in the 18th over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell, Tewatia hit five sixes to turn the tide. The left-handed batsman scored 53 as Rajasthan gained an improbable victory.