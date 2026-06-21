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'IPL Has Changed The Mindset Of India's Domestic Cricketers'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian June 21, 2026 22:13 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Karun Nair

IMAGE: Karun Nair in action for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Teams were posting and chasing 200-plus totals with ease in IPL 2026.
  • Modern T20 cricket has pushed players to adopt a more aggressive and adaptive approach, says Karun Nair.
  • He further stated that IPL is reshaping the mindset of batters in Indian domestic cricket.

Senior batter Karun Nair believes that the hyper aggressive batting which was on display in IPL 2026 will reshape the mindset of batters across domestic competitions. 

Teams were posting and chasing 200-plus totals with ease in this year's IPL, and Karun thinks that the modern T20

cricket has pushed players to adopt a more aggressive and adaptive approach. 

"The lPL is certainly setting the trend. The players are thinking in different ways. So, I think we'll see similar things in every tournament going forward," Karun, who leads Coastal Kings Mangaluru in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, said in a release. 

The match between Kings and Hubli Tigers was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.

 

"Yes, it's difficult to replicate that because in IPL, the wickets are different and the bowlers are quicker, so the ball goes further. 

"There are different factors so it will not always translate, but the mindset has changed for everyone," he said. 

Karun was retained by Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh but could only play two matches this season.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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IPLKarun NairCoastal Kings MangaluruDomestic CricketersMindset Of India

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