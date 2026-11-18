Former New Zealand all-rounder Dion Nash offers a candid look back at the challenging yet formative years of the Black Caps in the 1990s, detailing the team's evolution, his memorable Mohali performance, and the transformative influence of the IPL on modern cricket.

IMAGE: Former New Zealand pacer Dion Nash believes the IPL has helped batters play more aggressively and produce bigger scores. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Dion Nash recalls the challenging 1990s when he was part of a very young New Zealand side lacking senior guidance.

The team's fortunes began to turn around in about 1997 under coach Steve Rixon, with strong management and team structures fostering player development.

Nash's career was cut short by injuries in 2001, two years after his career-best 6 for 27 against India in a Mohali Test match.

He describes touring India in the 90s as tough for seamers, facing legends like Sachin, Rahul, and Ganguly on flat pitches.

Nash believes the IPL has significantly helped New Zealand batters become more aggressive and has been a 'conveyor belt' for world-class Indian fast bowlers.

For the better part of his 32 Tests and 81 ODIs, Dion Nash was a member of a very young New Zealand side going through a transition phase. Now, when the 54-year-old successful businessman looks back on the decade he represented the Black Caps, he feels proud of doing his bit during a rebuilding era.

The unruly mop of hair has been replaced by a clean-shaven look, and Nash now runs a men's wellness product chain, which he named 'Triumph and Disaster'.

He comes to pick up this correspondent from a bus stop in Auckland's inner-city suburb of Ponsonby. He opens his shop and takes a deep dive into the time when he, along with Stephen Fleming, Nathan Astle, Craig McMillan, Chris Cairns, and Adam Parore, formed the '90s Black Caps, trying to build a competitive team.

"We found ourselves having to really fight for survival at times, because we were all early to mid-twenties and really finding our way at international level. And we didn't have the benefit of senior players to sort of support us or guide us.

"We lost a lot of senior players. So we were left with a very young team and an inexperienced captain (Stephen Fleming). So that was a challenging time for sure," Nash recollects during an interview with PTI.

Navigating The Challenges Of A Young Squad

But Nash feels by 1997, things did change for the better under head coach Steve Rixon.

"We started to turn it around somewhere in about 1997 under Steve Rixon. And under his guidance, with really strong management and support, they put in place some really great team structures and rules that helped us develop as players and mature and become leaders."

"I think the late 90s, early 2000s, we started to show the benefit of all of that hard work. And as we all matured and became senior players, and our age and experience started to meet our talent and potential, I think that's when it all started to go," Nash, who has 150 plus international wickets across two formats, says.

Memorable Moments And India Tours

When he looks back, he remembers how injuries forced him into early retirement in 2001 at around 30 years old, just two years after his career-best 6 for 27 decimated a star-studded Indian batting line-up for 83 in a Mohali Test match.

"To turn up to Mohali and just have a... I remember the covers coming off and there was just a little bit of dampness in the wicket. And you could tell. The ball just seemed a little bit, just did a little bit and had good carry.

"I guess things went my way that morning," Nash has a wide grin talking about that game, which ultimately ended in a draw.

Nash first toured India in 1991–92 as an Under-19 player to face India colts, a side that featured a future great named Rahul Dravid.

"I remember Rahul being a part of that India U-19 side. The conditions in India were so foreign to what we were used to in New Zealand. Just the heat generally. Most often the pitches were very, very flat and not in our favour as seamers.

"So it was a lot of hard work. And of course we were bowling to Sachin and Rahul and Ganguly and all of the great players of that generation," Nash describes in a nutshell what it meant when it came to touring India back in the 90s.

IPL's Impact On Modern Cricket

The current generation of New Zealand players are fearless and assert themselves against big teams, and Nash feels the batting has improved once they started playing in the IPL.

"The IPL has helped not just New Zealand, but many top-order batters play more aggressively and set bigger totals. I think what it's also done is exposed more players to that style. So it's not just the guys in the Black Caps, but the guys who have played IPL, but then come into the Black Caps.

"They come in ready to play. As far as Indian cricket is concerned, IPL has been the conveyor belt for producing world class fast bowlers. In my time, I remember Javagal Srinath was world class but all by himself."

Richard Hadlee remains the country's greatest fast bowler, and Shane Bond the quickest, but when it comes to hunting in pairs, Tim Southee and Trent Boult are at the top of that list.

"The statistics alone bear that out, just the amount of Tests they were able to play as a duo, I think that alone puts them in that category. But also, as individuals, the way they bowled, I think they were both fantastic, both complementary to each other as well."

Nash, who some time back was on New Zealand Cricket's Board of Directors before stepping aside due to a difference of opinion, assessed that the current Black Caps pace attack has a lot of depth.

"I think there's a whole squad of fast bowlers in New Zealand now in real depth. I think there's a much greater scientific knowledge around load management and the ability to manage players through their workloads through T20s and one-days and Tests. And I think with that has meant that a lot of these players have longer careers."