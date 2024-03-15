Hardik promises Mumbai Indians will play 'a brand of cricket no will forget'

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya, set to take over the captaincy reigns from Rohit Sharma, gears up for the upcoming season in Mumbai India’s pre-season camp. Photograph & Video: Mumbai Indians/X

Hardik Pandya’s return to Mumbai Indians has been a hot topic of discussion. After leading the Gujarat Titans for two years, Hardik is not only back in the Mumbai colours, but he’s also set to take over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma.

Replacing Rohit as skipper isn’t going to be a walk in the park, especially with the heavy backlash that the India all-rounder has been facing.

But Hardik, returning from injury, is taking it in his stride as he gears up for his homecoming.

The Baroda all-rounder who got injured during the 2023 ODI World Cup, has been sweating it out in Mumbai’s pre-season camp.

In a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their social media handle X, Hardik said, “The feeling of wearing this colour is very special for me. Journey started here and coming back home is always going to be special.”

The Mumbai skipper went onto thank bowling Lasith Malinga and head coach Mark Boucher and said the former champs will play a brand of cricket no one will forget.

“Mali (Malinga) has been a brother for me from the start and Mark (Boucher) has been wonderful.

“We will make sure we will play a brand of cricket which all will be proud of and at the same point of time it’s going to be a ride no one will forget,” signed off Hardik who was seen signing autographs on the sidelines of the training session.