GT finisher Miller could also miss Rajasthan Royals tie

GT finisher Miller could also miss Rajasthan Royals tie

Source: PTI
April 09, 2024 21:15 IST
David Miller

IMAGE: David Miller's firepower was sorely missed at the back-10 when Gujarat Champions lost to Punjab Kings by three wickets and Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs in their last two matches. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans designated finisher David Miller, who hasn't featured in the team’s last two games which ended in defeats, in all likelihood, will also miss their next game against Rajasthan Royals, the team's left-arm Australian pacer Spencer Johnson said on Tuesday.

 

The 2022 champions and last year's runners-up GT lost to Punjab Kings by three wickets and Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs in their last two matches, and Miller's firepower was sorely missed at the back-10.

While it is believed to be a niggle, it's learnt that he was supposed to miss at least two weeks of action.

"Davy, I think he is not too far away. Even if he misses this one, he will be available for the next one," said Johnson at the pre-match media conference.

Johnson believes that rather than a 2-3 win-loss record for GT, it could easily have been 4-1 in their favour had they not lost a couple of close games.

"Couple of disappointing performances in last couple of games but in last couple of years, we have shown how good a side we are," said the lanky paceman, who was bought for US $1.18 million at last year's auction.

A win against Rajasthan Royals, who are on a roll with four wins from four games, will be an uphill task, conceded Johnson, but added that a win will give them confidence ahead of their next couple of home games.

"When you come to Rajasthan Royals' home, it is not easy as Royals have won four on 4; we are looking to knock them off, how hard it is to win away games, but a couple of points here, goes a long way giving confidence going into our next two home games."

