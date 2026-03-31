IPL GC condoles demise of broadcast engineer Ian Langford, assures family of support

The IPL governing council has expressed its deepest condolences following the untimely death of broadcast engineer Ian Langford, assuring his family of full support during this difficult time.

IMAGE: A case of unnatural death has been registered afer Ian William Langford, a British broadcast engineer who was working with the BCCI for IPL was found unconscious in his hotel room. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points The IPL governing council expressed condolences on the death of broadcast engineer Ian Langford.

Ian Langford, a British broadcast engineer, was working with the BCCI for the 2026 edition of the IPL.

The IPL has committed to providing support and assistance to Langford's family during this difficult time.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and further enquiries are underway.

The IPL governing council on Tuesday expressed deepest condolences on the untimely death of Ian William Langford, a British broadcast engineer who was working with the BCCI for the 2026 edition of the league, and assured help to his bereaved family.

The 76-year-old Langford was found unconscious in his room at a hotel in south Mumbai on Monday morning, following which he was rushed to a hospital by the hotel management. He was declared dead on arrival, an official said.

"The IPL Governing Council and all stakeholders involved express their deepest condolences on the untimely demise of Mr. Ian Williams Langford, a dedicated broadcast engineer, who was an integral part of our broadcast operations. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends back home," the IPL said in a statement.

"The IPL is committed to providing all necessary support and assistance to Mr. Langford's family during this incredibly difficult time.

"The health, safety and overall security of every member involved in the smooth functioning of the IPL continues to remain of utmost importance," the IPL added in the statement.

Langford was on a work assignment as a broadcast engineer for IPL matches, the official said.

Nothing suspicious was found in his postmortem examination, said a Marine Drive police station official.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and further enquiries are underway, the official added.