'IPL gives you opportunities to prove yourself'

India and Lucknow Super Giants leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi on Saturday said he is satisfied with his career graph in international cricket and doesn't feel any pressure from the intense competition for a spot in the national team in white-ball formats.

Having made his international debut in 2022, right-arm leg-spinner Bishnoi has played 42 T20Is and one ODI for India.

"It has been good so far. The (IPL) franchise has also shown the faith in me, it's been a good graph, ups and downs are part of any sport but I have been patient and working on my skills and my processes," Bishnoi told the media at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Bishnoi noted that every bowler who has been picked for the national side has been able to make his mark, denying that the performances from one player puts pressure on others.

"It's good for Indian cricket overall because the more the competition grows, the more cricket will develop," he said.

"It's a healthy competition, whoever is getting the chance is doing good and (you) just (have to) wait of your turn and whenever chance you get you just make (the) most of it.

"No pressure as such, because IPL is there so you get opportunities to prove yourself and when you get the chance you need to prove yourself for Indian cricket as well," he added.

The 24-year-old noted that it would be tough facing Mumbai Indians on their home ground in their IPL clash here on Sunday, but hoped for a dry pitch under the sun for an afternoon game.

"It is a tough challenge because they are doing very well in the last few games and they are back in form," Bishnoi said.

"It's a tough game for us but it's an afternoon game and we think bowlers would also get some help, maybe if it is a little dry."

Bishnoi said his spin bowling partner Digvesh Rathi, who has had an impactful year so far, stands out because of his confidence.

"Rathi has been bowling good for his first year. We as a bowling unit have been working hard because the game has changed, it's a batters game and we are trying hard to deceive the batsmen as well," he said.

"It has been good partnering with him as a bowler. I am telling you that if you want to play cricket, you should have confidence like Rathi.

"I mean, being a bowler you need to have that confidence. His confidence is key for him, he is always there for the battle whenever you give the ball to him, be it the powerplay or the death (overs). He is always there," Bishnoi added.