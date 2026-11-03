IPL franchises get breathing space as retention deadline extended ahead of mini-auction

The IPL has extended the retention deadline to November 17, with the December 16 Goa mini-auction marking the final player auction before the 2028 mega auction.

IMAGE: The Goa auction on December 16 will be the final IPL mini-auction before the 2028 mega auction. Photograph: KKR/X

Key Points The IPL has extended the deadline for franchises to submit retention and release lists by two days to November 17, with the mini-auction scheduled for December 16 in Goa.

Delhi Capitals have completed two trades, bringing back Rishabh Pant from LSG and sending Kuldeep Yadav to the Lucknow franchise, while T Natarajan moves to SRH for Zeeshan Ansari.

The 2027 IPL season dates remain unconfirmed, although the tournament is expected to begin towards the end of March.

IPL franchises have been handed a two-day extension to finalise their retention and release lists ahead of the 2027 mini-auction, which is scheduled to be held in Goa on December 16.

The deadline for all 10 teams has been pushed from November 15 to November 17, according to Cricinfo.

The original date coincided with the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand.

Once the franchises submit their lists, the IPL will share the pool of registered players.

Teams will then shortlist their targets before the final auction list and the order of sets are circulated in the week before the auction.

Two player trades have already been completed ahead of the auction.

In a significant move, Delhi Capitals brought back former captain Rishabh Pant from Lucknow Super Giants, with left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav moving to LSG in exchange.

In another deal, Delhi Capitals traded fast bowler T Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad for leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari.

Two-Day Extension For Retention Deadline

The revised November 17 deadline gives all 10 franchises additional time to finalise their squads ahead of the December 16 auction in Goa.

The auction process will gather pace once the retention and release lists are submitted, with teams expected to identify their targets from the registered players' pool.

IPL 2027 Season Likely to Begin in Late March

The dates for the 2027 season are yet to be confirmed. However, when the IPL announced its tentative schedule windows for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 editions in 2024, March 14 to May 30 was earmarked for the 2027 tournament.

Following the BCCI's Annual General Meeting in September, board secretary Devajit Saikia indicated that the season could begin towards the end of March.

• Rabada Vs Bumrah: Who Is the Better Test Bowler?

Final Mini-Auction Before 2028 Mega Auction

The December auction will be the final mini-auction in the current IPL cycle, with a mega auction scheduled ahead of the 2028 season.

The mega auction will also coincide with the start of the IPL's next media rights cycle.

However, the BCCI is yet to issue the tender for the upcoming rights deal.

IPL Media Rights Deal Worth Rs 48,390 Crore

The IPL's previous media rights auction in 2022 fetched Rs 48,390.5 crore (approximately $6.2 billion), underlining the tournament's status as one of the world's most valuable sporting properties.

The next rights cycle is expected to be another significant milestone for the league as it prepares for a new phase from 2028.