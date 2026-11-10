IPL To Expand To 12 Teams From 2028? Pune, Vadodara In Fray

IMAGE: With interest in the IPL at an all-time high, the new franchises could each be valued at over $1 billion. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points The IPL is reportedly planning to expand from 10 to 12 teams starting from the 2028 media rights cycle.

Vadodara and Pune are among the cities being considered for the new teams.

New franchises could be valued at over $1 billion, reflecting the high interest and financial success of the league.

The Indian Premier League is reportedly looking to expand to 12 teams from 2028 onwards with Pune and Vadodara among the cities in contention.



'The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which runs the league, has begun preliminary talks with private equity teams from the 2028 media rights cycle, with Vadodara and Pune among the cities in the fray, according to two people familiar with the plans, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private,' a report in Mint said.

Investor Interest and Franchise Valuations

'Private equity firms Permira, a European buyout fund; sovereign wealth funds from West Asia, major family-owned Indian conglomerates, US-based family offices, and ultra high net worth individuals in India are said to be evaluating potential investments in the two teams, said the second person cited above,' the Mint report added.



With interest in the IPL at an all-time high, the new franchises could each be valued at over $1 billion.



Earlier this year, a consortium comprising of Aditya Birla Group, American sports investor David Blitzer's Bolt Ventures, US private equity firm Blackstone, and India media giants Times of India acquired IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru for US$ 1.78 billion (approximately Rs 16,660 crore).



In another mega deal, renowned industrialist Lakshmi N Mittal and his son Aditya Mittal, along with Adar Poonawalla bought a majority stake in Rajasthan Royals with a bid of $1.65 billion (approximately Rs 15,600 crore).



Last year, Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group had acquired a majority 67 percent stake in Gujarat Titans for around $875 million.

Media Rights and Historical Context

The IPL media rights cycle from 2023-2027 fetched an eye-popping Rs 48000 crore (roughly US$ 6.2 billion as per the exchange rate back then). The next media rights cycle from 2028-2033 is expected to breach that mark.



Pune has been home to two IPL teams in the past. Sahara Group-owned Pune Warriors was part of the IPL from 2011 to 2013 before they pulled out of the league following BCCI's decision to encash the bank guarantee after they failed to pay the franchisee fee.



IPL returned to Pune for two seasons from 2016 to 2017 when Rising Pune Supergiant was included temporarily for two seasons following the suspension of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

The IPL started off with eight teams in 2008, before it expanded to 10 teams in 2011 with the addition of Pune Warriors India and Kochi Tuskers Kerala. However, the Kochi franchise was terminated by BCCI after just one season due to for non-payment of bank guarantee, while Pune Warriors withdrew from the league in 2013 as the IPL was reverted back to eight teams.



The league was expanded to 10 teams in October 2021. Sanjiv Goenka's RP-SG Group claimed the Lucknow franchise for a whopping Rs 7090 crore, while international equity investment firm CVC Capital won the bid for Ahmedabad with a Rs 5625 crore offer.