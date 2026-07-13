End of an era: Chennai Super Kings parts ways with coach Stephen Fleming

Under Stephen Fleming, CSK won 5 IPL trophies as well as 2 Champions League Twenty20 tournaments.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' talismanic duo MS Dhoni and Head Coach Stephen Fleming. Photograph: BCCI

The Chennai Super Kings and Stephen Fleming have decided to mutually part ways, bringing to a close one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in the history of the Indian Premier League, CSK said in a statement on Monday.

Fleming joined Chennai Super Kings as a player in the IPL's inaugural year (2008) and took over as head coach from 2009. Over the next 17 years, the association built one of the most respected and consistent set-ups in franchise cricket.

Under Fleming, CSK won 5 IPL trophies as well as 2 Champions League Twenty20 tournaments. The franchise entered the playoffs a record 12 times, while also being part of 10 IPL finals.

However, CSK endured back-to-back last-place finishes in the IPL 2025 and 2026 struggling with leadership and team transformation.

Rupa Gurunath, Owner, Chennai Super Kings, said: "Stephen Fleming has been the heartbeat of our coaching unit for almost the entire journey of this franchise. For nearly two decades, he has helped shape

our identity, vision, and pursuit of excellence.”

"On behalf of everyone at the Super Kings franchise, we extend our deepest gratitude for his unwavering commitment, passion, and leadership. While our journey together on the field comes to a close, he will always remain an integral part of the team's legacy."

Stephen Fleming said: "Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude. My time with Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career. I am proud of everything we have achieved.”

"Together, we celebrated unforgettable victories, overcame difficult moments, and built memories that will stay with me forever. CSK will always be close to my heart, and I will be cheering the team on for years to come."