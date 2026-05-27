IPL Eliminator: Cricket world hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after blitzkrieg knock vs SRH

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up IPL 2026 with a record-breaking 97 off 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad, earning praise from the game's legends including Sachin Tendulkar.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smoked 12 sixes and five boundaries in the do-or-die IPL 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Mullanpur on Wednesday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his stunning batting performance in IPL 2026, breaking Chris Gayle’s record for most sixes in a single season.

The Rajasthan Royals teebager became the youngest batter to score 600 runs in an IPL season, surpassing Rishabh Pant’s previous record.

Sooryavanshi drew adulation from the sport's legends for his blitzkrieg knock, with Sachin Tendulkar praising his impressive bat swing.

Ian Bishop, Mohammad Kaif, Kevin Pietersen, Yuvraj Singh and Sanath Jayasuriya also hailed the youngster.

At an age when most cricketers are still learning their craft, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already rewriting the record books and commanding the attention of the cricketing world.

The Rajasthan Royals' teenage prodigy lit up the IPL Eliminator with a 29-ball 97 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Mullanpur on Wednesday, shattering Chris Gayle’s long-standing record for most sixes in a single edition while narrowly missing out on the fastest IPL century.

In the process, he also became the youngest batter to cross 600 runs in an IPL season, going past Rishabh Pant’' 2018 benchmark for Delhi Daredevils.

Tendulkar Lauds Sooryavanshi's Bat Swing

The whirlwind knock drew wide admiration, with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar lauding his fluent bat swing and describing the innings as "spectacular", underlining the growing stature of a youngster fast becoming the face of fearless modern T20 batting.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bat swing has been outstanding. What's even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does," Tendulkar wrote on 'X'.

"That innings was nothing short of spectacular!," he added.

Bishop Hails Rare Quality of Sooryavanshi's Strokes

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop termed Sooryavanshi's quality of strokes as rare.

"Very special again from Vaibav Sooryavanshi. 97(29) in his first ever IPL playoff match. It's also the rare quality of his strokes," Bishop said.

Kaif, Pietersen, Yuvraj, Jayasuriya Shower Praises on Teenager

Former India player Mohammad Kaif wrote on 'X', "We are seeing a miracle, we are seeing a future star, we are seeing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi the wonder boy."

"Jaw dropping sixes, breaks universal boss Chris Gayle's record of most sixes in his first full IPL season. And he's just 15. The opposition players, owners and the entire cricket world applauds. Cricket has so much to look forward to," he added.

England batting great Kevin Pietersen was also in awe of Sooryavanshi's exploits. "Sooryavanshi is an absolute joke! My goodness. That six over covers!" he wrote.

India great Yuvraj Singh celebrated Sooryavanshi's feat of breaking Gayle's record of most sixes.

"Boss baby breaks world bosses record! Unbelievable this kid great to watch. #unreal," he wrote.

Sri Lanka legend Sanath Jayasuriya wrote, "This is some hitting from Vaibhav. Very special talent, such confidence at a young age."