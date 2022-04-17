'Dot balls are huge in T20'; RCB wants more of them!

'If we can get back-to-back dots, that's huge for us,' says pacer Josh Hazlewood.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Josh Hazlewood celebrates dismissing Delhi Capitals batter Lalit Yadav during the Indian Premier League match, at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Pacer Josh Hazlewood expressed happiness after his three-wicket haul helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs in the IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Blazing half-centuries from Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik were complemented by spirited performances from RCB’s bowlers as Delhi Capitals were restricted to 173-7.

"Tonight's was probably a wicket where in the first six (overs) it was lovely for batting with the new ball. As the game went on, we bowled really well. We changed our pace throughout and took it wide away from the batters' arc. That seemed to work tonight.

“It's just about adapting to conditions. It (varying pace) is hugely important for me, just adds another string to the bow.

“I know I can hit the length whenever I want, but it's just about having that change of pace and sequencing it within the over to the right effect.

"Sometimes you can get it wrong, but tonight it worked really well," said Hazlewood at the post-match presentation.

“Dot balls are huge in T20; dots are really when the batters feel the pressure. If we can get back-to-back dots, that's huge for us.

“Certainly (working on yorkers). We probably tried that a lot last game at DY (Patil stadium). Some went over the boundary; depends on the conditions. Sometimes it rewards yorkers, sometimes it doesn't.

“Tonight wasn't for that and we adapted. I missed the first few games, but since coming in the atmosphere has been great. Plenty of energy on the field with Maxwell, Virat (Kohli) and Faf (du Plessis). It's a great, young side. I feel like we move well on the field and cut down those twos; it's good fun," added the Australian.

Karthik smashed an unbeaten 66 and Australia all-rounder Maxwell played a sublime knock of 55 to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to a defendable target of 189 for 5 after being put in to bat.

Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel bagged a wicket each for Delhi Capitals.

RCB’s fourth victory in six matches took them to third in the ten-team league.