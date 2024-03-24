News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Matter of time before Pant regains form: Sidhu

Matter of time before Pant regains form: Sidhu

Source: PTI
March 24, 2024 13:27 IST
'Indian cricket has got its fine gem back, and we should be thankful to God on his return to the field.'

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant in action during Match 2 of IPL 2024 against Punjab Kings, at Mohali, on March 23, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Former India opener Navjot Sidhu says wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's return to form is just a "matter of time" following his nearly 15-month-long absence from professional cricket after a horrific car crash.

Pant is back leading his Indian Premier League side, Delhi Capitals, after missing the action last season due to his recovery and rehabilitation.

 

Though Pant did not have the comeback he would have wished for in DC's opening match against Punjab Kings in Mohali on Saturday, being dismissed for 18 by Harshal Patel, he was quick between the wickets, took a catch behind the stumps and also effected a stumping.

"(He is) leading Delhi Capitals and running between the wickets and playing good cricket. Just a matter of time he will regain his form. But, importantly, Indian cricket has got its fine gem back, and we should be thankful to God on his return to the field," said Sidhu on Star Sports programme, 'Cricket Live'.

Sidhu added that when he first saw the images of the crash he wondered how anyone could survive a mishap like that.

"When this accident had happened I saw the picture of the vehicle. Everything got burned, and there was no vehicle at the scene. How anyone can survive that sort of horrifying accident?

"Post that, we were in assumption that whether the operations will succeed or not, but all went well for him. And in the process of physiotherapy when the removal of plaster happens your body doesn't move at all which is a very painful experience for anyone... from that condition, he is out now," added Sidhu, following DC's four-wicket loss to Punjab Kings.

