Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Delhi Capitals is a team of exceptional warriors'

'Delhi Capitals is a team of exceptional warriors'

October 14, 2021 20:48 IST
Delhi Capitals players react after losing the Qualifier 2 match in the Indian Premier League to Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: The Delhi Capitals dug-out wears a gloomy look after losing the Qualifier 2 match in the Indian Premier League to Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant says he is proud of his team despite its ouster from the Indian Premier League following the close defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2.

Delhi lost by three wickets, primarily undone by an underwhelming batting show which saw them put up just 135 runs on the board.

 

Delhi fought hard with the ball but KKR edged home with a ball to spare, after losing five wickets for seven runs at one stage.

"It ended in heartbreak last night, but I could not be more proud of leading this team of exceptional warriors.

“We battled hard through the season, and while we may have fallen short on some days, we always gave 100 per cent," Pant tweeted.

"To the owners, management, staff, my teammates and most importantly, our passionate fans, I want to say thank you from my heart. You all made this season special. We will come back stronger," he said.

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will face three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the final in Dubai on Friday.

