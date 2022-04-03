News
Delhi Capitals expect Nortje, Warner boost for Lucknow game

Delhi Capitals expect Nortje, Warner boost for Lucknow game

April 03, 2022 10:11 IST
South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje

IMAGE: South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje has not played since last year's Twenty20 World Cup after being sidelined with a back and hip injury. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

South Africa seamer Anrich Nortje and Australia opener David Warner will be available for Delhi Capitals' next match in the Indian Premier League, coach Ricky Ponting said after the team lost to Gujarat Titans on Saturday.

 

Nortje has not played since last year's Twenty20 World Cup after being sidelined with a back and hip injury.

Ponting said the 28-year-old has resumed bowling in the nets and would play Thursday's match against IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.

"I think he has to get through another maybe four or five-over spell at 100 percent capacity and then I think if he gets clearance from Cricket South Africa, he should be right to go," Ponting said.

"We have got a few more days before our next game, so hopefully he is available for selection for that one."

Former Australia captain Ponting was also looking forward to the arrivals of compatriots Warner and Mitchell Marsh.

Warner landed in Mumbai after being rested for the limited-overs leg of Australia's tour of Pakistan, while Marsh is recovering from a hip strain.

"Davey should be there for the next game and Mitch Marsh for the game after," Ponting said.

"He (Marsh) picked up that slight hip flexor strain in Pakistan. So we need to get a lot of treatment work into him and obviously a few good training sessions before he is available for selection."

Delhi are currently fourth in the IPL points table after winning one and losing one match.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

