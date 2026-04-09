IPL 2026: Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly focuses on timing over power in T20 success

Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly demonstrates that timing and tempo can be just as effective as power-hitting in T20 cricket, as evidenced by his impressive IPL debut.

IMAGE: Cooper Connolly marked his IPL debut with a decisive 44-ball 72 to power Punjab Kings to a three-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Cooper Connolly emphasises timing and tempo as key elements for success in T20 cricket, contrasting the focus on power-hitting.

Connolly made a significant impact in his IPL debut, scoring an unbeaten 72.

The Australian is committed to refining his approach, incorporating new elements while maintaining his core strengths.

T20 cricket is dominated by power-hitting but Punjab Kings batter Cooper Connolly is backing a more measured route to success, one built on timing, tempo, and trust.

The 22-year-old Australian made an immediate impact on his IPL debut, crafting a composed unbeaten 72 off 44 balls to power PBKS to a three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in their campaign opener.

The innings underlined his belief that there is more than one way to dominate in the shortest format.

"Each player has their own strengths, and I'm pretty keen to stick to my own strengths, which has been successful for me so far.

"Obviously power is becoming a big part of T20 cricket, but there's other ways to go around it and that's going to be me sort of understanding and learning," Connolly spoke on 'JioStar Press Room'.

Comfortable with his current approach, Connolly believes his tempo-based game allows him to contribute most effectively to the team. At the same time, he is not averse to evolution.

"I'll keep sticking to what has worked for the last five or six years and slowly adapt from there, adding little bits to the puzzle."

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Connolly's IPL strategy

Asked about his approach in the IPL, Connolly said he looks to put pressure on the spinners in a bid to force captains into bringing the pacers back on which suits him best.

"The wickets, obviously, have been relatively nice so far, so I think it's just about trying to put the pressure back on the spin and really just try to hone the spin and bring the quicks back on, because I feel like that's where I do my best work, with the quicks.

"So, yeah, just making sure I'm trying to just dominate as much as I can and hit the ball hard. There's a challenge as well, playing with spinners around, and sometimes that's not going to happen, so it's how can I manage that."

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