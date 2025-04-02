CSK's Khaleel shares rare throwback picture

IMAGE: India and CSK bowler Khaleel Ahmed with Mike Hussey, in the past and in the present. Photograph: BCCI

Left-arm medium pacer Khaleel Ahmed posted a rare throwback and present day picture on his social media handles on Tuesday.

Khaleel, who was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4.8 crore as the mega auction, shared a picture of him with CSK's batting coach Michael Hussey.

'From ‘Can I get your autograph?’ to ‘Can you help me with my swing?#mikehussey,' Khaleel captioned the picture.

27-year-old Khaleel has begun the 2025 season impressively with six wickets from three matches at a stunning average of 15.83 and an economy of 7.91.