HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » CSK's Khaleel shares rare throwback picture

CSK's Khaleel shares rare throwback picture

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 02, 2025 13:16 IST

x

India and CSK bowler Khaleel Ahmed with Mike Hussey

IMAGE: India and CSK bowler Khaleel Ahmed with Mike Hussey, in the past and in the present. Photograph: BCCI

Left-arm medium pacer Khaleel Ahmed posted a rare throwback and present day picture on his social media handles on Tuesday. 

Khaleel, who was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4.8 crore as the mega auction, shared a picture of him with CSK's batting coach Michael Hussey.

 

'From ‘Can I get your autograph?’ to ‘Can you help me with my swing?#mikehussey,' Khaleel captioned the picture.

27-year-old Khaleel has begun the 2025 season impressively with six wickets from three matches at a stunning average of 15.83 and an economy of 7.91.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Swashbuckling Prabhsimran repays Punter's trust in him
Swashbuckling Prabhsimran repays Punter's trust in him
IPL: What triggered Digvesh's unusual celebration
IPL: What triggered Digvesh's unusual celebration
Relive The Epic 2011 World Cup Final
Relive The Epic 2011 World Cup Final
A Must Read Most Unusual IPL Story!
A Must Read Most Unusual IPL Story!
Surprise debut proves blessing in disguise for Wadhera
Surprise debut proves blessing in disguise for Wadhera

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

I Was A Vande Bharat Virgin

webstory image 2

Relive The Epic 2011 World Cup Final

webstory image 3

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

VIDEOS

President Murmu meets with Chilean President Gabriel Boric2:04

President Murmu meets with Chilean President Gabriel Boric

US CENTCOM prepares to carry out strikes on Houthis days after Signal chat leak1:57

US CENTCOM prepares to carry out strikes on Houthis days...

Disha Patani oozes glamour at Vivienne Westwood event1:15

Disha Patani oozes glamour at Vivienne Westwood event

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD