Delhi Capitals Player Abhishek Porel Arrested In Hooghly District

Delhi Capitals' IPL cricketer Abhishek Porel has been arrested in Hooghly district following serious allegations of sexual relations on the promise of marriage, leading to charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act.

IMAGE: Abhishek Porel has been an integral part of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League since 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points IPL cricketer Abhishek Porel, associated with Delhi Capitals, has been arrested in Hooghly district.

The arrest stems from allegations of sexual relations with a woman under the promise of marriage.

A medical student from Karnataka filed a complaint, claiming a 3.5-year relationship and marriage plans.

Porel faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 69, and the Information Technology Act.

Police had been investigating since June 23, with Porel reportedly evading previous attempts to locate him.

Bengal cricketer Abhishek Porel, who has played for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, was arrested by police in Hooghly district following allegations that he had sexual relations with a woman on the promise of marriage, an official said on Tuesday.

"There was a case lodged against him and a court order to arrest him. He was arrested late last night. He will be produced in court today," Hooghly (Rural) Superintendent of Police Kunar Bhushan Singh told PTI.

Details Of The Allegations And Legal Action

Porel was arrested by the Mogra police late Monday night and is likely to be produced before a court in Chinsurah later on Tuesday.

The arrest came after the Calcutta High Court, on July 20, directed police to arrest the cricketer in connection with the case. The court also ordered the seizure of his electronic devices to prevent the dissemination of photographs of the complainant.

Police have registered a case against the cricketer under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 69, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act, police sources said.

A young medical student from Karnataka had lodged a complaint against Porel at Mogra police station on June 23, alleging that the two had been in a relationship for around three-and-a-half years and had planned to get married.

The woman also alleged that the two had travelled abroad together but that Porel later denied their relationship, following which she approached the police.

According to the complaint, the two had a dispute around a year-and-a-half ago which had escalated to the police station, but no complaint was filed at that time.

Following the June complaint, police launched an investigation and teams visited Porel's residence in Chandannagar several times but could not find him there.

The woman subsequently approached the Calcutta High Court, following which the court directed the police to arrest Porel on July 20. The court proceedings also involved allegations of criminal intimidation and other offences, besides the rape allegation.

Porel had earlier denied the allegations.

Reactions from Porel and his family on his arrest were awaited.