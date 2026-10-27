CSK Bolster Coaching Ranks with Mohit Sharma, Albie Morkel

Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings have strengthened their coaching staff by appointing former India seamer Mohit Sharma as bowling coach and bringing in ex-South Africa all-rounder Albie Morkel.

IMAGE: Mohit Sharma and Albie Morkel. Photograph: CSK/X

Key Points Mohit Sharma, former India seamer, has been named the new bowling coach for Chennai Super Kings.

Albie Morkel, a former South Africa all-rounder and two-time IPL winner with CSK, has also joined the coaching staff.

CSK announced the appointments via posts on X, highlighting both individuals' past contributions to the franchise.

Mohit Sharma made his IPL debut with CSK in 2013 and won the Purple Cap in 2014.

Albie Morkel was a key member of CSK's back-to-back IPL triumphs in 2010 and 2011.

Former India seamer Mohit Sharma has been named Chennai Super Kings' bowling coach, the Indian Premier League franchise announced on Tuesday. The five-time IPL champions have also reinforced their coaching staff, bringing in former South Africa all-rounder Albie Morkel, who won the tournament twice with CSK.

New Additions to the Coaching Team

'Once a Super King. Now ready to shape the next generation! From his IPL debut in Yellow in 2013 to winning the Purple Cap in 2014, Mohit Sharma has given us plenty of reasons to whistle with his masterful slower deliveries and variations! Welcome home, Mohit!' CSK tweeted on X.

The franchise also welcomed Albie to the fold: 'The lion behind some of Chepauk's most unforgettable moments is ready for a new innings! 'An OG Super King from 2008, a key member of our back-to-back IPL triumphs in 2010 and 2011! Albie Morkel's story with the Super Kings continues! Welcome aboard, Albie!' another post read.

The support staff will be led by head coach Zaheer Khan who has replaced Stephen Fleming. Fleming served as CSK head coach from 2009 to 2026.