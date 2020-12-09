News
IPL beats COVID as India's most-searched on Google

IPL beats COVID as India's most-searched on Google

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 09, 2020 17:37 IST
IPL

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab Co-owner Preity Zinta cheers for her team during their IPL game. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

India loves cricket and this has been proven yet again as the Indian Premier League (IPL) beat even the coronavirus for the top trending query overall in the year, according to Google India's 'Year In Search 2020' announced on Wednesday.

 

Last year, the top trending query on Google Search was 'ICC Cricket World Cup'.

IPL, which was also the most searched sporting and news event, was followed by the coronavirus, US election results, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sammann Nidhi (PM Kisan Scheme), Bihar election results and Delhi election results in the overall top trending query on the search engine giant Google.

The 13th edition of IPL, which due to the COVID-19 outbreak was held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10, witnessed a record-breaking 28 per cent increase in viewership compared to the last edition.

The Nirbhaya case, lockdown, India-China skirmishes and Ram Mandir made it to the top 10 among the most searched news events by Indians, according to the list. UEFA Champion League, English Premier League, French Open and La Liga were among the most searched sporting events.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

