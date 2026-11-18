Get the complete breakdown of IPL 2027 player retentions, including which star players were kept, how much each franchise has left in their auction purse, and the total number of players retained ahead of the December 16 auction.

IMAGE: IPL 2027 auction: Teams assess their remaining purses and available squad slots.

Key Points Ten IPL franchises have released their final retention lists, retaining a total of 184 players, including 55 overseas players, ahead of the December 16 auction.

Gujarat Titans retained the highest number of players (22), while Lucknow Super Giants enter the auction with the largest remaining purse of Rs 47.45 crore.

Collectively, franchises spent Rs 1,002.05 crore on retained players, leaving Rs 297.95 crore for the upcoming auction to fill 66 squad positions.

Key players like Abhishek Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, and Sunil Narine have been retained by their respective teams.

Detailed breakdowns of remaining purse and available slots for each team, including RCB, CSK, KKR, MI, PBKS, RR, and SRH, have been provided.

Leading stars like Abhishek Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, and Sunil Narine were retained by their respective teams as 10 franchises released their final retention lists ahead of the December 16 IPL auction.

A total of 184 players, including 55 overseas players, have been retained by franchises, and Gujarat Titans have retained the highest number of players - 22.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have the largest overseas contingent (7), while five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have retained 19 players each.

IPL 2027 Auction Purse And Slots

After making 18 retentions, Lucknow Super Giants will enter the auction with the highest remaining purse of Rs 47.45 crore, and they have seven slots to be filled in the auction.

Gujarat Titans have the smallest remaining purse of Rs 8.75 crore, and they need to fill three slots.

The 10 franchises have collectively spent Rs 1,002.05 crore for retaining the players, leaving a combined purse of Rs 297.95 crore for the auction.

The available purse and slots to be filled for other teams are: RCB (Rs 14.5 crore, 5 slots), CSK (Rs 28.05 crore, 6 slots), KKR (Rs 41.65 crore, 8 slots), MI (Rs 32.60 crore, 9 slots), PBKS (Rs 18.60 crore, 6 slots), RR (Rs 27.05 crore, 6 slots), SRH (Rs 40.15 crore, 7 slots).

Across the 10 teams, 66 squad positions are available, including 25 overseas slots.

Franchise-Wise Retained Player Lists (Part 1)

Chennai Super Kings: Akeal Hosein*, Anshul Kamboj, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis*, Gurjapneet Singh, Jack Edwards* (T), Jamie Overton*, Kartik Sharma, Liam Livingstone* (T), Mukesh Choudhary, Noor Ahmad*, Rahul Chahar, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Urvil Patel.

Delhi Capitals: Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Dar, Axar Patel, David Miller*, KL Rahul, Kyle Jamieson*, Lungisani Ngidi*, Madhav Tiwari, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (T), Sameer Rizvi, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs*, Vipraj Nigam, Zeeshan Ansari (T).

Gujarat Titans: Anuj Rawat, Ashok Sharma, Glenn Phillips*, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Harshal Patel (T), Jason Holder*, Jayant Yadav, Jos Buttler*, Kagiso Rabada*, Kumar Kushagra, Manav Suthar, Mohammad Siraj, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Prasidh Krishna, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan*, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton*, Washington Sundar.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Cameron Green*, Finn Allen*, Harshit Rana, Kartik Tyagi, Manish Pandey, Prashant Solanki, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell*, Sarthak Ranjan, Saurabh Dubey, Sunil Narine*, Tim Seifert*, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Lucknow Super Giants: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram*, Akash Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Josh Inglis*, Kuldeep Yadav (T), Mayank Yadav, Mitchell Marsh*, Mohsin Khan, Mukul Choudhary, Nicholas Pooran*, Prince Yadav, Sam Curran* (T), Shahbaz Ahmed.

Franchise-Wise Retained Player Lists (Part 2)

Mumbai Indians: Arshdeep Singh (T), Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch*, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Santner*, Naman Dhir, Quinton de Kock*, Raghu Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton*, Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford*, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks*.

Punjab Kings: Azmatullah Omarzai*, Ben Dwarshuis*, Cooper Connolly*, Hardik Pandya (T), Harnoor Pannu, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen*, Marcus Stoinis*, Musheer Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Xavier Bartlett*, Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals: Aman Rao Perala, Brijesh Sharma, Dasun Shanaka*, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira*, Jofra Archer*, Lhuan-dre Pretorius*, Manimaran Siddharth (T), Mohammed Shami (T), Nandre Burger*, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravindra Jadeja, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Raj Punja, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Duffy*, Jitesh Sharma, Jordan Cox*, Josh Hazlewood*, Kanishk Chouhan, Krunal Pandya, Nuwan Thushara*, Phil Salt*, Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Dar, Romario Shepherd*, Suyash Sharma, Tim David*, Venkatesh Iyer, Vicky Ostwal, Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, Brydon Carse*, Eshan Malinga*, Harsh Dubey, Heinrich Klaasen*, Ishan Kishan, Khaleel Ahmed (T), Krains Fuletra, Nathan Ellis* (T), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins*, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Salil Arora, Shivang Kumar, Smaran Ravichandran, T. Natarajan (T).