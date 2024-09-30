IPL Auction: BCCI eyes overseas venue again!

IMAGE: IPL auction in India or abroad? Photograph: IPL/X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may once again hold the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in a foreign country, similar to the previous edition.

This revelation was hinted at by BCCI vice president Rajiv Shukla, who suggested that the international venue could provide a more conducive environment for the auction process.

"We are contemplating with both the options. It may be abroad also. Last time we had in Dubai. And it went very successfully. The whole idea is to take some element of cricket overseas also. So, overseas cricket fans also get attracted.”

"And they associate themselves with the cricket. So, that's the basic idea. If we can't have matches there, at least we should organise such events there. Keeping that in mind, all the options are open."