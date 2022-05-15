News
'Dre Russ is always a threat; he showed his class'

'Dre Russ is always a threat; he showed his class'

May 15, 2022 09:28 IST
Andre Russell

IMAGE: Andre Russell scored an unbeaten 49 off 28 balls, including 3 fours and 4 sixes, and took three wickets, as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL match in Pune on Saturday to keep their slender hopes of making it to the play-offs alive. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson called Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell a 'threat' following his impressive performance in the IPL match in Pune on Saturday.

The Jamaican scored an unbeaten 49 and took three wickets as Kolkata Knight Riders scored a thumping 54-run victory to entertain slender hopes of making it to the play-off stage.

 

"I mean, largely, the first half was good. Dre Russ is always a threat. Showed his class. We tried to create partnerships but KKR were really good.

“We have been struggling with creating momentum in the last few games. (Washington) Sundar stepped up in the last over. Using our resources a little early didn't work for us today," said Williamson, at the post-match presentation.

"We wanted to get off to a good start. We wanted to get some momentum. There were glimpses and signs but wasn't to be. The run rate got up and we were not able to pull it back. The game teaches us lessons and I am learning it right now," he added.

Russell (49), and Sam Billings (34) excelled with the bat as KKR posted a challenging 178.

Later, Russell scalped three wickets and Tim Southee two as the Sunrisers were restricted to 123 for 8.

KKR are currently placed sixth in the 10-team league with 12 points while  SRH are eighth position with 10 points.

