rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL: Alzarri Joseph replaces Milne for MI

IPL: Alzarri Joseph replaces Milne for MI

March 28, 2019 11:12 IST

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph

IMAGE: West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph. Photograph: Pal Pillai/Getty Images

Three-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians have signed West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph after their New Zealand import Adam Milne was ruled out of the competition due to a heel injury.

The 26-year-old Milne has been forced to pull out without playing a single IPL game this season.

 

"Mumbai Indians have picked Alzarri Joseph as a replacement for the injured fast bowler Adam Milne for the IPL 2019," the IPL said in a statement.

"Joseph has featured in nine Tests and 16 ODIs for the West Indies so far," it added.

Joseph, a right-arm pacer, has picked up 25 Test wickets and 24 ODI wickets for his country.

Joseph's inclusion further boosts Mumbai's bowling attack after the return of Sri Lankan veteran pacer Lasith Malinga.

Mumbai lost their opening game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Alzarri Joseph, Mumbai, IPL, Adam Milne, Lasith Malinga
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use