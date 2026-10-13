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Yuvraj Singh appointed Delhi Capitals assistant and batting coach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V October 13, 2026 19:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Cricket icon Yuvraj Singh embarks on a new chapter, joining Delhi Capitals as assistant and batting coach for the 2027 Indian Premier League season, marking his first formal coaching role.

Yuvraj Singh

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh joins his former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who was appointed as the head coach of Delhi Capitals recently. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was appointed assistant and batting coach for Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.
  • This new coaching role is for the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
  • The appointment marks Yuvraj Singh's first formal coaching position.
  • He expressed excitement about reuniting with the franchise and working with Sourav Ganguly.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was on Tuesday appointed assistant and batting coach of Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

A veteran of 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is, Yuvraj, 44, is also a multiple World Cup winner.

He has mentored several established and emerging Indian stars, including Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh.

 

Yuvraj Singh's New Coaching Journey

The appointment marks his first formal coaching role.

"I am excited to begin a new chapter in my life with the Delhi Capitals. I have an old association with the franchise and know the owners well, which makes this a special opportunity for me," Yuvraj said in a statement shared by the franchise.

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Reunion with Delhi Franchise

"I'm also looking forward to teaming up with Dada, this time as coaches. Coaching is something I am truly passionate about, and I cannot wait to get started with this extremely talented squad. I'm sure it's going to be an exciting journey for me, and I look forward to contributing to the team's success," he added.

The appointment also marks Yuvraj's reunion with the Delhi franchise.

In 2015, the franchise, then known as Delhi Daredevils, secured his services for a record Rs 16 crore (Rs 160 million), making him the most expensive player in IPL history at the time.

He went on to represent the franchise in all 14 matches that season.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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