Gujarat Titans acquire Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harshal Patel in all-cash trade

Two-time IPL Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel is set to join Gujarat Titans from Sunrisers Hyderabad in an all-cash trade for Rs 4 crore, marking a significant move ahead of the IPL 2027 season.

IMAGE: Since his IPL debut in 2012, Harshal Patel has represented four other franchises in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Harshal Patel, a two-time IPL Purple Cap winner, is being traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad to Gujarat Titans for Rs 4 crore ahead of the IPL 2027 season.

This move marks Harshal Patel's fifth IPL franchise, and a homecoming for the Ahmedabad-born cricketer.

Gujarat Titans previously showed strong interest in Harshal Patel, bidding for him in both the 2024 and 2025 mega auctions.

Harshal Patel had standout seasons in 2021 and 2024, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 32 and 24 wickets respectively.

His involvement with SRH significantly reduced in IPL 2026, where he played only five matches without taking a wicket.

Two-time IPL Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel is set to move from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to Gujarat Titans (GT) through an all-cash trade ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. Gujarat Titans have agreed to acquire the experienced pacer for Rs 4 crore (approximately US$424,000), half the Rs 8 crore SRH paid for him at the 2025 mega auction, Cricinfo reported.

Details of the Trade

Following the completion of the deal, Rs 4 crore will be deducted from GT's auction purse. Once finalised, the move will see Harshal represent his fifth IPL franchise since making his debut in 2012. He has previously played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The proposed transfer will also mark a homecoming for the Ahmedabad-born cricketer, who moved to Gujarat a few years ago to pursue domestic cricket.

Impact on Gujarat Titans

At GT, he is expected to add experience to a pace attack featuring Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Jason Holder. Gujarat Titans had previously shown interest in Harshal bidding up to Rs 10.5 crore for him in 2024 before Punjab Kings secured his services for Rs 11.75 crore. GT also pursued him at the 2025 mega auction but withdrew after the bidding reached Rs 6.5 crore.

Harshal's Recent Performance

Harshal enjoyed a productive first season with SRH in 2025, claiming 16 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 9.80. However, his involvement was significantly reduced in IPL 2026, when he featured in just five matches, failed to take a wicket and conceded runs at an economy rate of 10.82, as SRH preferred uncapped Indian pacers, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain. The right-arm pacer's standout IPL campaigns came in 2021 and 2024. He claimed 32 wickets for RCB in 2021 and 24 wickets for PBKS in 2024, finishing as the tournament's leading wicket-taker in both seasons. The retention deadline for IPL 2027 is November 17, 2026.