In a strange twist of fate, Mumbai Indians have been forced to go back to their legendary skipper to revive their fortunes in the IPL, having gone without a title in the last six years.
Key Points
- Mumbai Indians' Instagram post on Thursday strongly hinted at Rohit Sharma's return as captain.
- The move follows the departure of Hardik Pandya, who captained MI for three seasons, to Punjab Kings.
- Under Hardik Pandya, MI failed to reach the play-offs in two of three seasons, experiencing a dip in performance.
- Rohit Sharma previously led Mumbai Indians to a record five IPL titles between 2013 and 2020.
Mumbai Indians sent fans into frenzy with a mystery post on Instagram, that dropped strong hints of Rohit Sharma returning as the captain of the five-time IPL champions.
MI are on the lookout for a new captain following the departure of their skipper Hardik Pandya, who joined Punjab Kings in a trade-off, while pacer Arshdeep Singh moved in the other direction.
Rohit's Legacy And Pandya's Tenure
Under Pandya, MI suffered a sharp dip as they failed to make it to the play-offs in two of the three seasons under him.
Meanwhile, MI enjoyed their best years under Rohit, who guided them to five titles -- in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. He was replaced as captain by Hardik in 2023.
In a strange twist of fate, MI have been forced to go back to their legendary skipper to revive their fortunes in the IPL, having gone without a title in the last six years.
MI's Instagram post went viral, featuring an animated hand holding the Mumbai Indians cap, in a style similar to that of Rohit. They are set to make an official announcement about their new captain on Friday at 5.45 pm.