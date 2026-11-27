In a strange twist of fate, Mumbai Indians have been forced to go back to their legendary skipper to revive their fortunes in the IPL, having gone without a title in the last six years.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians enjoyed their best years under Rohit Sharma, who guided them to five titles -- in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mumbai Indians' Instagram post on Thursday strongly hinted at Rohit Sharma's return as captain.

The move follows the departure of Hardik Pandya, who captained MI for three seasons, to Punjab Kings.

Under Hardik Pandya, MI failed to reach the play-offs in two of three seasons, experiencing a dip in performance.

Rohit Sharma previously led Mumbai Indians to a record five IPL titles between 2013 and 2020.

Mumbai Indians sent fans into frenzy with a mystery post on Instagram, that dropped strong hints of Rohit Sharma returning as the captain of the five-time IPL champions.

MI are on the lookout for a new captain following the departure of their skipper Hardik Pandya, who joined Punjab Kings in a trade-off, while pacer Arshdeep Singh moved in the other direction.

Rohit's Legacy And Pandya's Tenure

Under Pandya, MI suffered a sharp dip as they failed to make it to the play-offs in two of the three seasons under him.

Meanwhile, MI enjoyed their best years under Rohit, who guided them to five titles -- in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. He was replaced as captain by Hardik in 2023.

In a strange twist of fate, MI have been forced to go back to their legendary skipper to revive their fortunes in the IPL, having gone without a title in the last six years.

MI's Instagram post went viral, featuring an animated hand holding the Mumbai Indians cap, in a style similar to that of Rohit. They are set to make an official announcement about their new captain on Friday at 5.45 pm.