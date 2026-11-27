Mumbai Indians have reappointed five-time title-winning captain Rohit Sharma for IPL 2027 following Hardik Pandya's exit, banking on his experience and leadership to revive their fading fortunes.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's experience and man-management skills offer hope of a revival for Mumbai Indians. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Indians

Key Points Mumbai Indians have reappointed Rohit Sharma as captain for IPL 2027 following Hardik Pandya's trade to Punjab Kings.

Rohit returns to leadership after winning five IPL titles in 11 seasons, making him the joint-most successful captain alongside MS Dhoni.

Pandya's three-season tenure produced only one playoff appearance, with Mumbai finishing ninth in 2026 after managing just four wins in 14 matches.

Mumbai Indians have turned to a familiar five-time champion to lead their revival, bringing Rohit Sharma back as captain for the 2027 IPL season after Hardik Pandya's departure to Punjab Kings.

Rohit's Return and Pandya's Exit

The franchise confirmed Rohit's appointment on Friday, ending speculation over their leadership following the trade that sent Pandya to Punjab Kings, with fast bowler Arshdeep Singh moving to Mumbai in return.

"I am ready for the 20th season (of IPL), to the challenges ahead, and to giving our Paltan plenty of moments to celebrate. The focus will be on playing our brand of cricket, competing together and enjoying the game," Rohit said in a release issued by Mumbai Indians.

The decision marks a remarkable turnaround for Rohit, who was controversially replaced by Pandya ahead of the 2024 season despite leading Mumbai to five IPL titles.

He now returns to the helm as the MI Paltan looks to reclaim its lost dominance.

Five Titles in 11 Seasons

Rohit took charge midway through the 2013 season and immediately delivered Mumbai's maiden IPL title.

He went on to lead the franchise for 11 seasons, winning championships in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. His five titles put him alongside Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the most successful captains in IPL history.

Pandya's departure comes after an inconsistent three-season stint at the helm. Mumbai failed to reach the playoffs in two of those campaigns, raising questions over the team's direction and leadership.

Disappointing Campaigns Under Pandya

Under Pandya, MI reached the playoffs in 2025 after finishing fourth in the league stage but lost to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. Their 2026 campaign was considerably worse, with the team managing only four wins in their first 12 matches before finishing ninth with four victories and 10 defeats.

The disappointing campaign intensified scrutiny of Pandya's captaincy and left Mumbai facing the need for a fresh leadership direction. With the all-rounder moving to Punjab, the franchise has turned to the man who built its most successful era.

Rohit's Possible Final Season

Rohit's return could also be a short-term arrangement, with the 2027 season potentially his last in the IPL before the franchise considers a succession plan. His protege Tilak Varma is among the possible long-term leadership options.

Despite stepping down as captain in 2024, Rohit remains a formidable batter in T20 cricket. He is second on the IPL's all-time run-scoring list with 7,329 runs from 281 matches at a strike rate of 132.91, including two centuries and 49 half-centuries.

His calm approach, tactical understanding and ability to manage players were central to Mumbai's golden era. The franchise will hope those qualities can once again steer it towards the top.