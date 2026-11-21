Royal Challengers Bengaluru, two-time defending champions, are strategically approaching the upcoming IPL auction with confidence in their retained core, aiming for an unprecedented third consecutive title despite a smaller budget.

FILE IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates winning IPL 2026 with head coach Andy Flower and RCB's director of cricket Mo Bobat. Photograph: RCB/Instagram

Key Points Royal Challengers Bengaluru aims for a historic third consecutive IPL title, with head coach Andy Flower expressing confidence in their retained squad despite having less money for the upcoming auction.

RCB has retained a strong core, including Virat Kohli and captain Rajat Patidar, and will enter the December 16 auction with Rs 14.15 crore to fill five slots.

Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel explained the difficult decision to release veteran pacer Ishant Sharma and highlighted the strategic trade for Harshal Patel to bolster their bowling attack.

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Abhishek Nayar confirmed the franchise's priority to strengthen its batting department at the auction, following unsuccessful attempts to do so through trades.

Two-time defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are eyeing a historic third successive IPL title, and head coach Andy Flower said the franchise is comfortable heading into next month's auction with less money to spend than its rivals.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Auction Approach

RCB beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets in this year's final in Ahmedabad to successfully defend its title.

The franchise has retained most of its title-winning squad, including Virat Kohli, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt and captain Rajat Patidar, and released only five players, including injured England all-rounder Jacob Bethell.

This leaves RCB with Rs 14.15 crore to fill five slots, including one overseas spot, at the auction in Goa on December 16.

"We have had two very strong years, and going into the third year of this cycle, we are very confident and comfortable with the squad we have," Flower said on JioStar's 'TATA IPL 2027 Retention Special'.

"We have made a few releases and the responsibility at an auction is always to improve your squad, and we will be looking to do that.

But we will be more limited than some of the other sides in the auction when it comes to spending power.

"We are comfortable with that because we have retained the bulk of our squad and a very strong core, the players who have served us so well over the last couple of years. We will be looking for that combination to work well again for us in 2027, and we have a very important season ahead where we can make history by winning three titles in a row."

Gujarat Titans' Strategic Player Releases

Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel said it was not easy to release veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, who did not get a game last season.

"It is not the easiest of decisions to let go of players, but Ishant Sharma has been with us for the last two seasons, and he was such a great influence on the players.

"For a player who has played 100 Test matches for India to then not get a game in an IPL season is something that is difficult. The same goes for Luke Wood and Connor Esterhuizen. That is the main reason why we have let go of certain players.

"We also have to see that in this three-year cycle since the last mega auction, we have had a good bit of success. We qualified for the playoffs in 2025, we played in the final last season, so there was not much need to let go of a high number of players. We are quite happy with the way things are at the moment as far as our team combination is concerned, so we have not let go of many players," he said.

GT signed Harshal Patel from Sunrisers Hyderabad in a trade, and Parthiv said the Gujarat-born pacer would fill the gap left by Ishant.

"Harshal Patel's inclusion is an important addition for us. We have let go of the experience of Ishant Sharma, so we needed someone with that kind of experience in our squad. Harshal is also a player who is from Gujarat. He understands these conditions really well. On top of everything, he brings a lot of quality. He brings that death-bowling specialist role, which we were always looking for," he said.

"His record in the IPL speaks for itself. He has been one of the most consistent wicket-takers in the death overs, and he knows how to bowl on flat wickets and in pressure situations. He also brings that experience of playing big matches, which helps the younger bowlers in the squad.

"With his variations and his ability to bowl the yorker and the slower ball, he gives us a strong option at the back end of the innings. That is exactly what we needed after losing an experienced campaigner like Ishant. When you have a local player like that and the opportunity comes up, that is the reason why we traded for Harshal to bring him into our team," he added.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Batting Reinforcement Plans

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Abhishek Nayar said the franchise would target batters at the auction after being unable to strengthen that department through trades.

"Batting is a department we want to strengthen. You try your hand at trades and hope that it works, but sometimes when it does not, you want to go into the auction and get the kind of firepower that can strengthen your batting," Nayar said.

"With regard to bowling, I felt we did really well. We were the number-one-ranked team when it came to picking up wickets and doing well in different phases of the game. But batting is an aspect we definitely want to strengthen."