Punjab Kings Set For Shock Hardik Pandya Trade; Arshdeep Headed To MI

In a significant development ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, Punjab Kings are reportedly on the verge of a major trade deal to acquire star all-rounder Hardik Pandya from Mumbai Indians.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been out of action since IPL 2026 earlier this year with a spate of injuries. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab Kings are reportedly close to acquiring Hardik Pandya from Mumbai Indians in a pre-IPL 2027 auction trade.

India pacer Arshdeep Singh and wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod are likely to move to Mumbai Indians as part of the deal.

The senior management of both franchises have reportedly agreed, with documentation expected to be processed this week.

Hardik Pandya has been out of action since IPL 2026 due to injuries, but Punjab Kings are willing to take the gamble.

Punjab Kings are reportedly closing in on a shock deal to acquire Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya in a surprise trade ahead of next month's IPL 2027 auction.

'The Ricky Ponting-coached franchise has advanced considerably in its negotiations with Mumbai Indians, with India pacer Arshdeep Singh and wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod likely to move in the opposite direction,' a Sportstar report said.

Sportstar further reported that the senior management of the two franchises have all but agreed on the proposed trade, with the documentation expected to be processed by IPL officials in this week.

The two teams are likely to make an official announcement ahead of the November 17 deadline for player retention.

Hardik's Injury Concerns and Past Moves

Hardik has been out of action since IPL 2026 earlier this year with a spate of injuries.

However, Punjab Kings are willing to take the gamble on him in IPL 2027 and are even ready to trade their lead pacer Arshdeep to MI.

There were speculation in the past few months that Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings were also in the running to acquire Hardik.

Arshdeep was retained by Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 mega auction for Rs 18 crore using the Right to Match card.

Meanwhile, Hardik returned to Mumbai Indians for Rs 15 crore in an all-cash trade from Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2024.

He took over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma but under MI have struggled, failing to make the play-offs twice.