CSK, SRH Announce Four-Player Trade Ahead of IPL 2027

Ahead of IPL 2027, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have finalised a significant four-player trade, with Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards heading to CSK, and Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis joining SRH.

Photograph: IPL/X

Key Points Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have completed a four-player trade ahead of IPL 2027.

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone joins CSK at a reduced fee of INR 6 crore, along with Australian seam-bowling all-rounder Jack Edwards for Rs 3 crore.

SRH acquire left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed for Rs 4.8 crore, who returns to the franchise after an impressive IPL 2025 season with CSK.

Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis also joins SRH for Rs 2 crore, adding valuable T20 experience and pace-bowling variations.

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have completed a four-player trade ahead of IPL 2027, with Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards moving to CSK, while Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis join SRH, the BCCI announced on Wednesday.

CSK's New Acquisitions

Livingstone, the England all-rounder, joins CSK at a reduced fee of INR 6 crore, having originally been acquired by SRH for Rs 13 crore.

Australian seam-bowling all-rounder Edwards also joins CSK at his existing fee of Rs 3 crore.

Edwards was signed by SRH before making his international debut for Australia but could not feature in IPL 2026 after being ruled out with a foot injury.

SRH's Strategic Additions

In return, SRH acquire left-arm fast bowler Khaleel at his existing fee of Rs 4.8 crore.

Khaleel, who previously represented SRH from 2018 to 2021, returns to the franchise after an impressive IPL 2025 campaign, in which he claimed 15 wickets in 14 matches for CSK.

He featured in five matches for CSK in IPL 2026 before being ruled out of the season with a right quadriceps injury.

Australian fast bowler Ellis also joins SRH at his existing fee of Rs 2 crore.

Known for his variations and effectiveness in the death overs, Ellis brings valuable T20 experience and adds to SRH"s pace-bowling resources.