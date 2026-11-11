IPL 2027 Blockbuster Trade: Hardik Pandya Moves To Punjab Kings; Arshdeep Singh Joins Mumbai Indians

In a major shake-up ahead of IPL 2027, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been traded to Punjab Kings, while star bowler Arshdeep Singh will move to the five-time champions, promising significant changes for both franchises.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya will join Punjab Kings at a fee of Rs 18 crore, up from his existing fee of Rs 16.35 crore, while Arshdeep Singh will join Mumbai Indians at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore. Photograph: IPL/X

Key Points Hardik Pandya, former Mumbai Indians captain, has been traded to Punjab Kings for IPL 2027 at a fee of Rs 18 crore.

Arshdeep Singh, India's leading T20I wicket-taker and Punjab Kings' all-time leading wicket-taker, will join Mumbai Indians for Rs 18 crore.

This move marks the end of Hardik Pandya's second stint with Mumbai Indians, where he returned as captain in 2024.

Hardik Pandya has a strong IPL record with 2,955 runs and 82 wickets in 162 matches, including leading Gujarat Titans to a title.

In a blockbuster player trade ahead of IPL 2027, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has moved to Punjab Kings, while Arshdeep Singh, India’s leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals, will join the five-time champions.

Hardik will join Punjab Kings at a fee of Rs 18 crore, up from his existing fee of Rs 16.35 crore, while Arshdeep will join MI at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore.

Hardik Pandya's Journey

The move brings an end to Hardik's second stint with Mumbai Indians, having returned to the franchise in the 2024 season as captain, replacing long-serving skipper Rohit Sharma.

He started his IPL career with MI in 2015 where he played seven seasons before joining Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2022.

He made an immediate impact as captain, leading the franchise to the title in its debut season.

Gujarat Titans also reached the final in 2023 before Hardik returned to MI in 2024 and took over the captaincy.

Across 162 IPL matches, he has scored 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and claimed 82 wickets, underlining his value as a proven match-winner.

'Having first joined MI in 2015, Hardik developed into one of the league’s most impactful all-rounders, contributing with both bat and ball during the team’s title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020,' IPL said in a media release.

Arshdeep Singh's Impact

Meanwhile, Arshdeep had a long association with Punjab Kings since his debut in IPL 2019.

His performances in the IPL have helped him break into the international setup. With 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches, he is Kings' all-time leading wicket-taker.

'Arshdeep's ability to make early breakthroughs with the new ball and deliver under pressure in the death overs has made him a key component of Punjab’s bowling attack. He claimed 21 wickets in IPL 2025 and followed that with 14 wickets in the 2026 season. His left-arm pace and ability to deliver across different phases of an innings will add considerable depth to MI’s bowling attack,' the IPL release added.