Ahead of the highly anticipated IPL 2027 auction, several big names including Australian stars Mitchell Starc and Travis Head have been released by their franchises, setting the stage for significant team overhauls and strategic bidding.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc was among the 10 players released by Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Mitchell Starc (Delhi Capitals) and Travis Head (Sunrisers Hyderabad) are among the prominent players released ahead of the IPL 2027 auction.

Starc's release by Delhi Capitals was influenced by Cricket Australia's workload management, while Head opted to skip the 2027 edition.

Other notable releases include Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians), Jacob Bethell (RCB), and Shimron Hetmyer (Rajasthan Royals).

Kolkata Knight Riders retained Cameron Green for a hefty sum but released Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana.

Lucknow Super Giants have the largest purse for the auction (Rs 47.45 crore), followed by KKR and SRH.

Australia's Mitchell Starc and Travis Head were among the high-profile players released by their respective IPL teams on Tuesday ahead of the auction next month. Delhi Capitals let go of Starc, who missed the first half of IPL 2026 as part of Cricket Australia's workload management. The lethal left-arm pacer was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 11.75 crore.

There was once again a question mark over his availability ahead of the 2027 edition. Starc was among the 10 players released by Delhi Capitals. The others included Nitish Rana, Abhishek Porel, Ben Duckett, Dushmantha Chameera and Karun Nair.

Key Player Releases and Team Strategies

Head, who formed IPL's most explosive partnership alongside Abhishek Sharma, has decided to skip IPL 2027 and was therefore released by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Head was paid Rs 14 crore for his services at the top of the order. In total, SRH released nine players including Head, Gerald Coetzee and Jaydev Unadkat. Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians), Jacob Bethell (RCB) and Shimron Hetmyer (Rajasthan Royals) were the other notable foreign players released after the IPL player retention ended on Tuesday evening.

Mumbai Indians also released nine players, freeing up Rs 28.8 from their purse. Besides Boult, Deepak Chahar and AM Ghazanfar were released. MI perhaps did not need Chahar following the arrival of Arshdeep Singh from Punjab Kings via the trade route.

Kolkata Knight Riders retained Cameron Green despite his hefty price tag of Rs 25.20 crore but released pacer Mustafizur Rahman who was abruptly released by the franchise ahead of IPL 2026 on BCCI's instruction. KKR have also released Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana. KKR released as many as 12 players including the now retired Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra and Akash Deep.

Franchise Rosters and Auction Purses

Defending champions RCB released the highly rated Jacob Bethell who is yet to fully recover from his knee surgery. In total, RCB let go of six players. Punjab Kings too released six players, including Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Owen, Nehal Wadhera, Pyla Avinash, Praveen Dubey and Vishal Nishad.

The franchise decided to retain Marcus Stoinis despite plenty of all-rounder options following the arrival of Hardik Pandya from Mumbai Indians. The IPL trading window remains open till December 9 and there is a possibility that Stoinis could be traded ahead of the auction in Goa on December 16.

Lucknow Super Giants, who had a season to forget, released seven players including Matthew Breetzke, Avesh Khan and Anrich Nortje. Gujarat Titans released only five players including veteran pacer Ishant Sharma and middle-order batter Shahrukh Khan. On a day when MS Dhoni decided to end his IPL career, Chennai Super Kings let go of 10 players.

Prasthan Veer, who was bought for Rs 14.2 crore, was released alongside Matthew Short and Matt Henry. Hetmyer was the most high profile among the eight players released by Rajasthan Royals. The others were Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande and Kuldeep Sen.

LSG (Rs 47.45 crore) have the most amount of money going into the auction, followed by KKR (Rs 41.65 crore), SRH (Rs 40.15 crore), Delhi Capitals (Rs 39.5 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 32.6 crore), CSK (Rs 28.05 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 27.05 crore), Punjab Kings (Rs 18.6 crore), RCB (Rs 14.15 crore) and Gujarat Titans (Rs 8.75 crore).