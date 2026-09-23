Goa to host 2027 IPL mini-auction in mid-December

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction is officially set to take place in Goa this December, marking its return to Indian soil after several overseas editions.

IMAGE: The previous three Indian Premier League auctions were held overseas. Photograph: KKR/X

Key Points The IPL mini-auction will be held in Goa in mid-December.

Likely dates for the auction are December 15-16.

This marks the return of the IPL auction to India after three overseas editions.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed the location and dates.

It will be a one-day mini-auction, reflecting a conscious effort to bring it back to India.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will be held in Goa in mid-December, its chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI on Wednesday.

The IPL auction is returning to India after three previous editions were conducted overseas.

"We have finalised Goa. The likely dates are December 15 to 16," said Dhumal.

The past three editions of the auction were held in Dubai, Jeddah (mega auction) and Abu Dhabi.

Dhumal had earlier said that it was a conscious effort to bring the auction back to India.

It will be a one-day affair as it is a mini auction.