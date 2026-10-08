IPL 2027: Double Blow For Punjab Kings! Coaches Hopes, Haddin Step Down

Former Australian cricketers James Hopes and Brad Haddin have stepped down from their coaching roles at Punjab Kings to pursue head coaching opportunities in Australian domestic cricket.

IMAGE: Brad Haddin, who was the fielding coach at Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, was part of the franchise for the last four seasons. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points James Hopes, Punjab Kings' fast bowling coach, has been appointed head coach of Queensland and the Brisbane Heat.

Brad Haddin, who served as fielding coach for Punjab Kings, will take charge of New South Wales as head coach.

Their departures follow spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule's move to the Indian team earlier this year.

Punjab Kings had a disappointing IPL 2026 season, missing the play-offs after losing six consecutive games.

Australians James Hopes and Brad Haddin have stepped down from the Punjab Kings' coaching team to take up head coaching roles in Australia.

Hopes, who served as Punjab Kings' fast bowling coach for the past two seasons, has been appointed head coach of Queensland and the Brisbane Heat.

Coaching Changes for Punjab Kings

Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin, who was the fielding coach at Kings, will take charge of New South Wales.

He had joined Punjab Kings as the assistant coach in 2022.

Head coach Ricky Ponting had lost another key member of his support staff when Kings' spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule departed the IPL team earlier this year to take up the same role with the Indian team.

IPL 2026 Performance Review

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings had a disappointing end to their IPL 2026 campaign, losing six games in a row to miss out on the IPL 2026 play-offs despite starting the season with six wins in a row.