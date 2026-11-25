Irfan Pathan has questioned RCB's decision to release Jacob Bethell, calling him a generational talent, while identifying a dependable Josh Hazlewood backup as their key auction priority.

IMAGE: Jacob Bethell has confirmed that he will miss IPL 2027 to address an ongoing knee problem. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Irfan Pathan questioned RCB's decision to release Jacob Bethell, describing the England batter as a generational talent capable of winning matches single-handedly.

Pathan felt Bethell could have provided valuable cover for Phil Salt, while backing the franchise's other major release decisions.

He identified a reliable backup for Josh Hazlewood, capable of bowling effectively with the new and old ball, as RCB's biggest auction priority.

Bethell, who has opted out of IPL 2027, has thanked RCB for two memorable years and two title-winning campaigns.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru may have retained a settled core after winning the IPL title, but one release has left former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan scratching his head.

Pathan was particularly surprised by RCB's decision to release England batter Jacob Bethell ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction, describing the youngster as a generational talent capable of winning matches single-handedly.

Speaking on JioStar's 'IPL 2027 Retentions', Pathan analysed RCB's squad changes and identified the areas the defending champions need to address at the auction.

Players Released and Retained By RCB

He said Bethell's release was the only decision that genuinely surprised him. The England youngster, according to Pathan, could have been a valuable backup for Phil Salt, especially if the opener failed to deliver.

"Honestly, apart from Jacob Bethell, no other release surprised me. Swapnil Singh is an experienced player and was very inexpensive, and they could have kept him as a backup for Krunal Pandya, but I think they want that backup role to go to Vicky Ostwal, who offers left-arm spin and batting. Backing a youngster makes complete sense," Pathan said.

He also backed RCB's decisions to release Mangesh Yadav and Richard Gleeson but felt Bethell should have been retained, given his match-winning ability and relatively modest price.

"The reason I am surprised by Jacob Bethell's release is that God forbid, if Phil Salt doesn't fire, then Bethell, who is a generational talent and someone who can win you games on his own, would have been the perfect option to have. He is a terrific player and was not even that expensive, so RCB shouldn't have released him," he added.

Hazlewood Backup a Priority

Despite questioning Bethell's release, Pathan described RCB as a well-settled side and said the franchise must use its limited purse wisely at the auction.

He identified a dependable backup for Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood as the team's biggest requirement, stressing the need for a pacer who can handle pressure and deliver with both the new and old ball.

"With the small purse they have, RCB specifically need a backup for Josh Hazlewood who can deliver under pressure with both the new ball and the old ball. Bringing in that kind of backup will be crucial for RCB, otherwise the rest of the squad looks like a terrific, well-settled unit," Pathan said.

Bethell to Miss IPL 2027

Meanwhile, Bethell has confirmed that he will miss the 2027 IPL season because of an ongoing knee problem. The left-handed batter announced his decision through an Instagram post, thanking RCB for his two-year association with the franchise.

He also expressed gratitude for his first IPL experience and the opportunity to be part of two title-winning campaigns.

"Thank you to RCB for two great years. I could not have asked for a better franchise to have my first IPL experience with. It has been an honour to have shared the dressing room and pitch with some of the greats of the game, and more importantly to have been a part of two title-winning seasons," Bethell wrote.

He said his focus would now be on resolving the knee problem rather than participating in the upcoming season, while expressing hope that he would return to the RCB colours in the future.

"Unfortunately, this year I will not be taking part in the IPL and will be working tirelessly to get the problem within my knee sorted. Sending my love to all the fans of RCB who made my journey and that of the team so special throughout my time in India. Hopefully, this is see you soon and not the end in an RCB shirt," he added.