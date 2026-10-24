MS Dhoni to Decide on IPL Future Before December

CSK legend MS Dhoni has hinted at a possible return to the Indian Premier League for the 2027 season, contingent on passing a crucial fitness test before December.

IMAGE: MS Dhoni had missed IPL 2026 in its entirety due to a calf injury. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points MS Dhoni is considering playing the 2027 IPL season, with a decision expected before December based on his fitness.

Dhoni missed the entire IPL 2026 season due to calf issues, highlighting the importance of his upcoming fitness assessment.

His role in the CSK batting line-up has evolved, primarily featuring in the slog overs for power-hitting.

Dhoni is a highly successful IPL captain, having led CSK to five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 titles.

Under Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy since 2024, CSK's performance has declined, finishing last in 2025 and eighth in 2026.

Former India captain MS Dhoni spoke on his Indian Premier League (IPL) future, hinting that a call could be made before December to see if he can play one more season. Dhoni, who missed the entirety of IPL 2026 due to fitness issues, predominantly in his calf, was speaking at a healthcare event in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Dhoni's Fitness Challenge

When asked during the event if he wanted to have a go at playing another season of the IPL, Dhoni jokingly replied, "Doc, I will have to go through the test. You will have to give me the report, and then before December, I will have to see, you know, how strong I am to maybe play one more season."

"And if I am not, then, you know, you will have to make sure that you do everything right with me and make sure that this old vintage vehicle is running well on the road. So all the pressure is on them," he added.

Evolving Role and CSK's Recent Performance

Dhoni's role within the CSK batting line-up has reduced, especially in the last two years, with the wicketkeeper-batter coming in the slog overs to boost the team's total and give fans a glimpse of his trademark power-hitting. Dhoni is one of the finest batters in IPL history, standing at number seven in the all-time run-getters list with 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30, with 24 fifties in 242 innings across 278 matches.

As a captain, he has led CSK to five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 titles. CSK last won an IPL title under Dhoni back in 2023. However, since Ruturaj Gaikwad's reign from 2024, CSK have seemed to have lost their mojo. CSK finished last in 2025 and had an eighth-place finish in IPL 2026.