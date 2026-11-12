Axar Patel 'Reluctant' To Lead Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel has asked to be relieved of the Delhi Capitals captaincy for IPL 2027 after two seasons without reaching the play-offs.

IMAGE: Axar Patel decided to stay with Delhi Capitals despite receiving 'lucrative' offers from other IPL franchises. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points The Delhi Capitals management is attempting to persuade Axar to remain captain ahead of the crucial IPL mini-auction.

Rishabh Pant, recently traded from Lucknow Super Giants, and KL Rahul, who previously declined the role, are strong contenders for the captaincy.

In a fresh jolt for Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel has asked to be relieved of the captaincy for IPL 2027.

Delhi Capitals failed to make it to the play-offs in the last two seasons under Axar's captaincy and the 32-year-old all-rounder is not keen on leading the team next season.

The DC management is trying its best to convince Axar to remain captain, especially with the all-important IPL mini auction scheduled next month.

Axar's Stance

Axar, who has been part of India"s T20 World Cup victories in 2024 and 2026, decided to stay with Delhi Capitals despite receiving 'lucrative' offers from other IPL franchises but doesn't want to continue as captain.

'Axar is very reluctant to continue as captain. The management is trying to convince him. Axar is very important to the franchise. Capitals have turned down multiple lucrative trade offers this season. The management has held back finalising the captain till the auctions are done,' a Delhi Capitals source told The Times of India newspaper.

Potential Captaincy Contenders

DC have overhauled their coaching staff with Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh taking over as head coach and assistant coach respectively.

If Axar doesn"t continue as captain then Rishabh Pant, who was traded from Lucknow Super Giants to Delhi Capitals earlier this year, could be among the contenders to take over the top job.

Pant captained DC from 2021 to 2024 before he led LSG in the last two IPL seasons.

K L Rahul, who turned down the DC captaincy in 2025, is another player in contention to lead the franchise next season. He has a lot of experience of leading in the IPL, having captained Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in the past.

'It Could Well Be K L Rahul'

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes Rahul could be appointed if Axar doesn't continue in the role.

'Rishabh Pant has been a captaincy candidate, K L Rahul is an option, and I'm hearing that Axar doesn't want to be the captain. So, with everything going on, you don't even know who will captain the side. It could well be K L Rahul at this stage,' Chopra told JioStar"s Game Plan.

'Rishabh Pant, now that you have traded him, must bat in the top four. If you are going to bat him lower than that, then you will not utilise him to his fullest potential.'