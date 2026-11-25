The IPL 2027 auction is set to feature a significant international presence, with Australia and South Africa leading the charge in overseas player registrations, promising an exciting bidding war for global cricket talent.

IMAGE: A total of 1,220 players, including 281 overseas cricketers from 17 countries, have registered for the IPL 2027 auction in Goa on December 16. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Australia and South Africa are the leading overseas contributors to the IPL 2027 auction register, with 53 and 40 players respectively, as announced on Wednesday.

A total of 281 overseas players from 17 countries and 939 Indian players have registered, bringing the total to 1,220.

Franchises will submit their desired player names, with the final Auction List to be released on December 4.

The IPL 2027 auction is scheduled to take place on December 16 in Goa.

Former England captain Ben Stokes and Australian batter Cameron Bancroft are among the notable overseas players who have registered for the auction.

Australia and South Africa have emerged as the biggest overseas contributors to the IPL 2027 auction register with 53 and 40 players respectively, among 281 foreign players from 17 countries who have signed up, the BCCI said on Wednesday.

Overseas Player Registrations Dominate IPL 2027 Auction

The West Indies are third in the list with 36 registrations, followed by New Zealand (25), Afghanistan (23), Sri Lanka (21), England (16) and Bangladesh (12). Ireland have seven players registered and Zimbabwe six.

Among the Associate Nations, the USA lead with 13 registrations, followed by the UAE and Nepal with 10 each, the Netherlands with three, and Canada, Japan and Scotland with two each.

In all, 281 overseas players from 17 countries have registered, along with 939 Indians, taking the total to 1,220.

Key Dates And Notable Registrants For IPL 2027

With 184 players already retained or picked by the franchises ahead of the auction, a maximum of 66 slots, including 25 overseas slots, are available to be filled.

The register comprises 184 capped, 994 uncapped and 42 players from Associate Nations. Among the uncapped players, 925 are Indians, including 127 who have featured in previous IPL seasons.

The franchises will now submit the names of players from the Auction Register they wish to be considered for inclusion in the final player pool. The final Auction List, along with the player sets, will be released on December 4.

The auction will take place on December 16 in Goa.

Former England captain Ben Stokes and Australian batter Cameron Bancroft, a central figure in the reignited ball-tampering controversy, are among the notable overseas players who have registered for the auction.