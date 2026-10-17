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IPL 2027 auction date announced, Goa to host event

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi October 17, 2026 20:47 IST 1 Minute Read
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The Board of Control for Cricket in India has confirmed that the highly anticipated 2027 Indian Premier League player auction will be held in Goa on December 16, bringing the event back to India after three editions abroad.

RCB

IMAGE: IPL 2027 auction returns to India after three years. Photograph: IPL/X

Key Points

  • The 2027 Indian Premier League auction is scheduled for December 16.
  • Goa will host the IPL 2027 auction.
  • This marks the auction's return to Indian shores after three seasons overseas.
  • The auction briefing will be held on December 15.

The 2027 Indian Premier League auction will be held in Goa on December 16, as per BCCI's communication to the 10 teams. The auction returns to Indian shores after three seasons overseas.

"The BCCI has informed the teams on the date of the auction which is December 16 and the auction briefing will be held on December 15," a source told PTI.

 

The past three editions of the auction were held in Dubai, Jeddah (mega auction) and Abu Dhabi.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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