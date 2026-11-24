Irfan Pathan and Abhinav Mukund analyse how Arshdeep Singh's blockbuster trade to Mumbai Indians will significantly bolster their bowling attack, especially alongside Jasprit Bumrah, and impact their strategy for the upcoming IPL season.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh's arrival gives Mumbai Indians a formidable pace-bowling combination alongside Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Arshdeep Singh has been traded to Mumbai Indians from Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore, with Hardik Pandya moving to PBKS.

Irfan Pathan states that Trent Boult's release makes complete sense given MI now have an Indian left-arm pacer in Arshdeep Singh.

Pathan also noted MI's significant auction purse, expecting them to make special acquisitions despite an already strong bowling lineup.

Abhinav Mukund believes the partnership between Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah will be crucial, preventing opponents from playing out Bumrah as they did in the last couple of years.

Mukund highlighted that strong bowling combinations have historically been a feature of Mumbai Indians' title-winning campaigns.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan said that with left-armer Arshdeep Singh being traded to Mumbai Indians, the release of New Zealand veteran Trent Boult made sense, while ex-batter Abhinav Mukund feels that the partnership between him and Jasprit Bumrah will be crucial to MI's chances for the first IPL trophy since 2020.

Arshdeep Singh's Blockbuster Trade To MI

Before the retention and releases from each franchise were named, Arshdeep came to MI in a blockbuster trade with Punjab Kings, with the two-time IPL finalists getting the services of MI skipper and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya for Rs 18 crore. Arshdeep will also play for MI at his pre-existing fee of Rs 18 crore.

With a homegrown Indian left-armer, who is also the top wicket-taker for India in T20Is, in five-time champions' roster, Boult, a Kiwi left-armer, has been let go after taking just two wickets in five games last season.

Expert Analysis On MI's Bowling Changes

Speaking on JioStar’s 'IPL 2027 Retentions', JioStar expert Irfan analysed MI’s key releases and the impact of Arshdeep Singh’s arrival, "With Arshdeep Singh coming into Mumbai Indians’ bowling line-up, it makes complete sense to let Trent Boult go. Boult is an overseas left-armer, and MI now have an Indian left-armer in place. Deepak Chahar not being here is understandable because over the last five or six years, he has rarely played a full season, and MI have already secured their new-ball bowler."

Irfan expressed surprise at the release of Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar, saying that MI could have paired him with NZ all-rounder Mitchell Santner to form an overseas spin duo.

"That said, Mumbai Indians are heading into the auction with a massive purse, and whenever MI enter a mini auction with a big budget, they pull off something special and unearth a player who surprises everyone. I will be very excited to see what they do, because even without these players, their bowling already looks very strong," he said.

Bumrah-Arshdeep Partnership: A Game Changer?

JioStar expert Mukund also noted how MI's title-winning runs often had strong bowling pairs, such as Bumrah pairing up with Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga and Kiwi pacer Mitch McClenaghan in the franchise's title-winning runs. The former batter said that for the last couple of years, the teams were playing out Bumrah and not giving him wickets, but it would not be the case anymore with Arshdeep in the side.

"A strong bowling combination has almost been a feature of their title-winning runs. When they won, it was Malinga, then Malinga and Bumrah together, then Bumrah and Mitch McClenaghan for a while. You always had that support bowler to the primary bowler. Over the last couple of years, teams were playing out Bumrah. They were not giving him wickets, and they said, ‘we are happy to take you for 30, but we will go after the other bowlers’. Now it will not happen with Arshdeep in the mix. They need to figure out who bowls in the middle now, but it is a better problem to have than what they did last season," he signed off.