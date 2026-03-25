IPL 2026: 'Ye tera ground hai': Rahul's fiery DC entry goes viral

KL Rahul is set to electrify the IPL 2026 season after joining Delhi Capitals, bringing his aggressive batting style and memorable Kantara celebration to the team.

IMAGE: KL Rahul was Delhi Capitals' top run-scorer and leading six-hitter in the previous season. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/X

Key Points KL Rahul has joined Delhi Capitals for the 2026 IPL.

DC welcomed KL Rahul with a video referencing his 'Kantara' movie celebration.

KL Rahul had a strong previous season, scoring 539 runs in 13 matches with a high strike rate.

India batter KL Rahul has joined Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

DC posted the video of KL's arrival at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. On arriving at the pitch, KL pulled out his famous 'Kantara' movie celebration, which he had done during the match against eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in his home state of Karnataka.

After playing an aggressive 93* run knock in 53 balls in chase of 164 set by RCB, KL, usually a calm, collected and reserved figure in the dressing room, was seen unusually animated and aggressive, thumping his chest and pointing towards the ground and at his jersey as if saying that it (M Chinnaswamy Stadium) is his territory. He moved his bat on the pitch in a circular way and aggressively tapped it on the ground. Later, he revealed the celebration to be inspired by the 2022 Kannada movie, Kantara.

Making a reference to KL's words after that win, DC posted, "Ye tera ground hai, Rahul. Welcome back home."

KL Rahul's Performance in the Last Season

In the last season, KL was at his most aggressive in years, scoring 539 runs in 13 matches at an average of 53.90, with a strike rate of almost 150, including a century and three fifties. He was DC's top run-getter and overall ninth-highest. He was also DC's leading six-hitter, with 21 maximums.