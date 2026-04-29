IPL 2026: Jaiswal praises Rajasthan Royals' team environment after win over Punjab Kings

Yashasvi Jaiswal credits the Rajasthan Royals' strong team spirit and effective partnerships for their continued success in IPL 2026.

IMAGE: Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dube put together an unbeaten 77-run partnership to steer Rajasthan Royals home against Punjab Kings at Mullanpur on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Yashasvi Jaiswal enjoys batting with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, highlighting their effective opening partnership for Rajasthan Royals.

Jaiswal emphasises the Rajasthan Royals' strong team environment and mutual trust among players.

Shreyas Iyer attributes Punjab Kings' defeat to poor execution with the ball, despite a strong batting performance.

Iyer acknowledges fatigue but insists it's not an excuse, vowing to learn from the loss and come back stronger.

Riyan Parag dismisses external concerns about the middle-order, emphasising the team's internal confidence.

● SCORECARD

Yashasvi Jaiswal is happy that he has the best seat in the house when his Rajasthan Royals opening partner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi goes about butchering opposition attack one ball at a time while himself being purposeful with his own approach.

Sooryavanshi scored 43 out of their opening stand of 51 as Jaiswal was just happy to let the 15-year-old hog the limelight. Jaiswal made 51 off 27 balls.

"It's amazing. I enjoy batting with him (Sooryavanshi). Always happy to be at the other end," Jaiswal said after the match.

Asked if he feels like a veteran in company with Sooryavanshi, Jaiswal reminded that he is all of 24.

"I am still very young. I don't know what to say about him. We had to keep the intent. We needed a good start because we had to score more than 200," he said.

The Royals' dressing room is a happy space where there is mutual trust in each other's abilities.

"Everyone trusts each other. We have a very good team, we focus on process. We are all enjoying a lot, a nice environment. It's all about having fun in the middle. We have to keep the intent," said Jaiswal.

• Sooryavanshi shatters another IPL record, becomes...

Punjab Kings reflect on defeat

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer felt that 222 was surely defendable as the pitch had something for the bowlers but execution went all awry.

"224 (222) was a brilliant score - kudos to the batters. It was an exceptional performance on this pitch, which was tacky and slow. We fell short in our execution with the ball. They had a tremendous partnership in the middle - Ferreira and Dubey scoring those crucial runs in the end. This is the format where a lot of players have changed their game and they go from ball one. At the end of the day, I feel it is about execution," Iyer said.

Having won six of their first seven games with one washed out, Iyer termed Tuesday's defeat as one bad day in office.

"Tonight just was not our day. It is important that we stick to the things we have been doing and have been following throughout. The body was also a bit fatigued but that cannot be the reason here. We have a couple of days to go back to the drawing board and come back (stronger). This is our first loss, it definitely teaches you a lot.

"We have played games where we have chased and defended 200-plus. One of those days where it did not go our way. We would want to stay positive and be optimistic," he said.

• Are high-scoring IPL games losing their charm?

Royals dismiss middle-order concerns

Royals skipper Riyan Parag took a dig at the criticism of his side's middle-order not firing till date. Riyan, who is yet to cross 30-run mark this season, did express his displeasure at the criticism in his own inimitable way.

"Concerns were from everyone else. It was their concern, not our concern. When middle order does not fire, the top three has to pick it up. When they fail to fire (or play at a slower rate), we have to pick it up. All the worries were from the outside, not from us," he replied in a matter of fact manner.