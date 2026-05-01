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IPL 2026: Jaiswal hits first-ball six, joins elite list of batters

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 01, 2026 20:15 IST

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Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal became the fifth batter in IPL history to hit a six off the first ball of a match. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a six off the first ball, joining a rare IPL list.
  • He struck Mitchell Starc for the maximum in Jaipur.
  • Starc bounced back to dismiss Jaiswal in the same over.

SCORECARD

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal entered an exclusive club after hitting a six off the first ball of the IPL match against Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. He became only the fifth batter in the league’s history to achieve the feat.

 

Jaiswal struck the milestone by dispatching Australian pacer Mitchell Starc for a huge six over square leg off a short ball.  

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Rare feat in IPL history

The first batter to hit a six off the first ball of an IPL match was Naman Ojha (RR) off Brad Hodge (KKR) in Durban in 2009.

The others in the list are:

• Virat Kohli (RCB) off Varun Aaron (RR), Bengaluru, 2019

• Phil Salt (KKR) off Nuwan Thushara (MI), Kolkata, 2024

• Priyansh Arya (Punjab Kings) off Khaleel Ahmed (CSK), Mullanpur, 2025

Bright start, quick end

Starc, returning after missing the first half of the season due to an injury, responded quickly as Jaiswal was dismissed caught and bowled on the third ball of the over. Jaiswal, looking to swing a full toss across the line, ended up top-edging it as Starc completed a safe catch.

Jaiswal scored 6 runs off 3 balls, with his only scoring shot being the six.

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IPL 2026

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