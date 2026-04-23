IPL 2026: Window Or Aisle? Gill, Siraj Share Flight Preferences

Discover the surprising in-flight seat preferences of your favourite cricketers, from Shubman Gill's window seat love to Mohammed Siraj's need for legroom, revealing their unique travel habits.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' travel picks revealed. Photograph: Gujarat Titans/X

Key Points Shubman Gill prefers the window seat, especially on longer flights.

Rashid Khan and Jos Buttler are staunch window seat enthusiasts.

Kagiso Rabada and Sai Kishore favour aisle seats for ease of movement.

Rahul Tewatia lets his wife choose her seat first, adapting to the remaining options.

As Gujarat Titans travelled to Bengaluru for their game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a lighter side of the squad came through -- their in-flight seat choices.

Captain Shubman Gill prefers the window, though he admits that on shorter flights he's happy as long as he's not stuck in the middle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans)

Leg Space Matters: Fast Bowlers' Preference

For Mohammed Siraj and most of the fast bowlers, it's all about leg space -- the emergency exit row is the obvious pick.

Elsewhere, Rashid Khan and Jos Buttler are firm window-seat fans, while Washington Sundar says it's 'window any day'.

Aisle or Window: Diverse Choices

Kagiso Rabada and Sai Kishore prefer the aisle for easy movement.

And then there's Rahul Tewatia -- who keeps things simple by letting his wife pick first and settling wherever he can.

Just another reminder that even elite cricketers have their little travel habits.

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.