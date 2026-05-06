'Win 4 in 4': Coach Badani urges DC to fix inconsistencies

Hemang Badani calls for collective improvement from Delhi Capitals after loss to Chennai Super Kings, backing Axar Patel as the team faces a must-win IPL run.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' coach Badani praised skipper Axar Patel for handling pressure and delivering with the ball (4-24). Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Head coach Hemang Badani stressed the need for immediate improvement after DC's loss to CSK.

He said DC fell short by 15–20 runs, allowing Sanju Samson to control the chase.

The coach highlighted inconsistency across batting and bowling as a key issue.

DC face a must-win scenario, needing victories in all remaining matches to stay in playoff contention.

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Hemang Badani addressed his team's recent struggles and emphasised the need for improvement following their eight-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday night.

Turning his attention to skipper Axar Patel, Badani praised his performance, especially with the ball.

"Axar is someone who has played at the highest level. He is a double World Cup winner. Players like him understand how to handle pressure. We have full faith in him," said Badani.

Reflecting on Axar's figures of 4 overs for 24 runs, he continued, "If we had scored 15 to 20 more runs, Sanju Samson wouldn't have been able to pace the innings the way he did."

Regarding DC's overall team performance, Badani did not single out any individual but instead highlighted the need for collective improvement.

"In one game, we scored 265 and could not defend. In another, we lost by one run. In this game, we lost 5 wickets. It's not about one person. As a team, we need to play better cricket. That is the reality," he said.

Badani acknowledged the inconsistencies across all departments, admitting that DC has failed to maintain balance.

"It has been inconsistent. One day, we bowl well but do not bat well. Another day, we bat well but fall short in another area. At this level, you need at least 60 to 70 per cent of your players contributing on a given day. That has been missing," Badani said.

With the season nearing its end, Badani emphasised the urgency and simplicity of the situation. "We all understand the situation. It is crunch time. We need to win 4 in 4. Everyone in the dressing room knows what is required. It is very simple now. Perform and finish."

CSK defeated DC by eight wickets in their IPL 2026 encounter at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.