IPL 2026: Williamson blames pitch as LSG struggle at home

Following a recent defeat, Kane Williamson emphasises the Lucknow Super Giants' need to adapt their strategy to the challenging pitch conditions at home in the IPL and maximise the Impact Player rule.

IMAGE: LSG have lost two of four outings so far.. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Lucknow Super Giants need to improve their home performance and adapt to challenging pitch conditions, according to strategy coach Kane Williamson.

Williamson highlights the contrast between high-scoring games at other venues and the slow, variable bounce in Lucknow.

The Impact Player rule has significantly altered T20 strategies, with teams now effectively batting deeper into their lineup.

Williamson expresses confidence in Nicholas Pooran's ability to make significant contributions and praises Rishabh Pant's desire to evolve.

Injured players Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan are making good progress and are expected to return soon.

Kane Williamson admitted that Lucknow Super Giants need to be "more clinical at home" after their seven-wicket defeat in an IPL match here on Sunday, even as he pointed to challenging pitch conditions and evolving match dynamics as key factors.

Reflecting on the team's performance across four matches, Williamson, who serves as LSG's strategy coach, stressed the importance of adapting to varying surfaces.

LSG have lost two of four outings so far.

"We would like to be clinical at home, but context is important. Across the four matches, there's been a lot of problem-solving required on the surfaces we've been on," the Kiwi said at the post-match press conference.

Adapting to Lucknow's Pitch Conditions

With high-scoring games becoming common at other venues, Williamson highlighted the contrast in conditions in Lucknow.

"When you turn on the TV and see teams getting 230-240 elsewhere, it's different. Here, there's been slow and variable bounce. We want to keep improving in those areas, take the positives, and learn from the rest," he added.

He noted that the nature of the pitch, especially in a day game, made stroke-making difficult.

"On these surfaces, which tend to slow down, you need to find ways to be effective. They're not easy to hit on, but at other venues, you'd encourage more freedom if conditions allow," he explained.

Confidence in the Batting Lineup

Williamson backed the team's batting unit, expressing confidence in its ability to deliver consistently, while singling out Nicholas Pooran for special mention.

"Today we were an inch away from seeing Pooran at his destructive best. He's a world-class player, working very hard, and has a strong desire to make big contributions. We'll keep seeing improvements from him," he said.

Impact of the Impact Player Rule

Talking about the changing nature of T20 cricket, Williamson said the introduction of the Impact Player rule has altered team strategies significantly.

"The margins are small now. With Impact Players, teams are effectively batting till eight or nine. It's more about maximising roles rather than pacing innings like before," he observed.

He also expressed confidence in Rishabh Pant, calling him a "world-class player" with a proven record across formats.

"All players, including him, have a strong desire to keep evolving. That's what makes them great," he said.

Summing up the campaign so far, Williamson said LSG are still in a learning phase despite a mixed start.

"We're two weeks into a long tournament. The team has scrapped hard on challenging surfaces. We're two from four but learning a lot and looking forward to the games ahead," he said.

Injury Updates

Providing an update on injured players, he said pace bowler Mayank Yadav is making good progress, while Mohsin Khan is also improving.

"Mayank is really pushing the envelope with his pace, which is exciting. Mohsin is improving well, and hopefully we'll see both of them fairly soon," he added.