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Home » Cricket » 'Will remain etched in memory': Chidambaram on Sooryavanshi's 97

'Will remain etched in memory': Chidambaram on Sooryavanshi's 97

May 28, 2026 13:30 ISTgoogle preferred source

By REDIFF CRICKET
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Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's blistering 97 off 29 balls in Rajasthan Royals’ IPL eliminator win over Sunrisers Hyderabad drew praise from Congress leader P Chidambaram and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action during his 97-run blitz against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Wednesday

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action during his 97-run blitz against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Teen batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a blistering 97 off just 29 balls as Rajasthan Royals thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator clash of IPL 2026 at Mullanpur on Wednesday and took a step further towards their second IPL trophy.

The winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL, defeated Pat Cummins-led SRH by 47 runs in a run-fest at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in in Mullanpur, as the 15-year-old smashed 12 sixes and five fours en route his match-winning blitz.

Key Points

 

P Chidambaram was left in awe of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who smashed a brilliant 29=ball 97 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator on Wednesday, May 27

IMAGE: P Chidambaram was left in awe of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who smashed a brilliant 29=ball 97 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator on Wednesday, May 27. Photograph: X

Praise for Sooryavanshi came from all quarters, and among them was veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram, who lauded the youngster for his brilliant innings.

'Incredible 97 runs in 29 balls by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He missed his century again. Sad miss, but the spectacular show will remain etched in memory,' he wrote.

A later analysed, Sooryavanshi's innings thus:

P Chidambaram was left in awe of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who smashed a brilliant 29=ball 97 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator on Wednesday, May 27.

Another Congressman, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla termed Sooryavanshi's knock as 'extraordinary'.

Rajeev Shukla congratulates Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

'Congratulations to Rajasthan Royals on a brilliant victory against SRH in the IPL 2026 Eliminator. What an extraordinary innings by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 97 off just 29 balls. Truly short of words to describe such a remarkable knock. Wishing RR the very best for the next game,' he wrote on X.

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Vaibhav SooryavanshiChidambaramIPLSunrisers HyderabadRajasthan Royals

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