'Will remain etched in memory': Chidambaram on Sooryavanshi's 97

May 28, 2026 13:30 IST
Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's blistering 97 off 29 balls in Rajasthan Royals’ IPL eliminator win over Sunrisers Hyderabad drew praise from Congress leader P Chidambaram and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla.
Teen batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a blistering 97 off just 29 balls as Rajasthan Royals thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator clash of IPL 2026 at Mullanpur on Wednesday and took a step further towards their second IPL trophy.
The winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL, defeated Pat Cummins-led SRH by 47 runs in a run-fest at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in in Mullanpur, as the 15-year-old smashed 12 sixes and five fours en route his match-winning blitz.
Praise for Sooryavanshi came from all quarters, and among them was veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram, who lauded the youngster for his brilliant innings.
'Incredible 97 runs in 29 balls by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He missed his century again. Sad miss, but the spectacular show will remain etched in memory,' he wrote.
A later analysed, Sooryavanshi's innings thus:
Another Congressman, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla termed Sooryavanshi's knock as 'extraordinary'.
'Congratulations to Rajasthan Royals on a brilliant victory against SRH in the IPL 2026 Eliminator. What an extraordinary innings by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 97 off just 29 balls. Truly short of words to describe such a remarkable knock. Wishing RR the very best for the next game,' he wrote on X.