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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: Will rain crush Punjab Kings' playoff hopes in Dharamsala?

IPL 2026: Will rain crush Punjab Kings' playoff hopes in Dharamsala?

By REDIFF CRICKET
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May 14, 2026 11:57 IST

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Punjab Kings' playoff aspirations hang in the balance as they face Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala, with the looming threat of rain potentially disrupting their crucial IPL match.

Punjab Kings

IMAGE: Punjab Kings have lost four matches in a row, jeopardising their playoff chances. Photograph and video: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Key Points

  • Punjab Kings face Mumbai Indians in a crucial IPL match in Dharamsala.
  • Mumbai Indians are already eliminated but aim to spoil Punjab's campaign.
  • The weather forecast predicts thunderstorms and rain in Dharamsala on match day.
  • Even short rain interruptions could significantly impact the game's outcome.

Punjab Kings head into their crucial clash against Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala under serious pressure but the biggest question hanging over the game is not form but the weather.

PBKS have gone from early-season table-toppers to a side in freefall, losing four matches on the trot after a dominant start. With playoff hopes now hanging by a thread, this fixture has become close to a must-win for them.

 

Punjab Kings' Playoff Hopes on the Line

 
 
 
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Mumbai, meanwhile, are already eliminated but will still be playing for pride and to spoil PBKS’ campaign further.

Adding to the tension is a looming weather threat in the hill city. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, thunderstorms with the possibility of rain are expected on match day in Dharamsala. While the chance of heavy, sustained rain is not very high, even short interruptions could play a big role in a game this important.

Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

IPL

So the big question remains: will the skies hold up or will rain end up adding more misery to Punjab Kings’ already shaky campaign?

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