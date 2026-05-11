IPL 2026: RCB's Tim David penalised for obscene gesture after win over Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David faces a penalty after being fined 30 percent of his match fee for an obscene gesture during the IPL match against Mumbai Indians.

IMAGE: Tim David has been charged under Article 2.6 for making an offensive gesture during the RCB-MI IPL match in Raipur. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points Tim David, RCB all-rounder, fined 30 percent of match fee.

David breached IPL's Code of Conduct with an obscene gesture.

The incident occurred during the IPL match against Mumbai Indians.

David admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Tim David was on Monday fined 30 percent of his match fee for using an "obscene" gesture during the IPL game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

RCB won the game by two wickets.

IPL Code of Conduct Breach

The Australian also accumulated two demerit points for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team officials.

"Tim was found to have breached Article 2.6 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to 'using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting'," an IPL media advisory stated.

"Tim admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Match Referee, Amit Sharma," it added.